EUR/USD Price Analysis: Marches toward 1.0500 as bulls defend 1.0380, a crucial support

  • EUR/USD has displayed a responsive buying action around 1.0382.
  • The RSI (14) is attempting to breach 60.00 which will bring a fresh impulsive wave.
  • The trendline placed from June 17 low a 1.0444 will act as a critical hurdle for the counter.

The EUR/USD pair is facing a time correction after hitting a high of 1.0489 on Thursday.  The asset displayed a firmer responsive buying action after hitting a low of 1.0382. A responsive buying action indicates the initiation of significant longs by the market participants after they consider the asset a value bet.

The shared currency bulls have defended the critical support of 1.0382, recorded on June 16 comfortably, which has resulted in a firmer bullish reversal in the counter. The upward sloping trendline placed from June 17 low a 1.0444 will act as a critical hurdle for the counter.

The asset has crossed the 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0465 and 1.0473 respectively. It is worth noting that the asset’s price is auctioning above the short-term EMAs while the 20-EMA is trading lower than the 50-EMA. This indicates that the buying action in the asset is very much firmer.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is attempting to cross the 60.00 mark to confirm a fresh leg of the rally. An occurrence of the same will expose the asset to more upside. A firmer range shift by the RSI (14) signifies that the asset is no more bearish now.

A decisive move above June 23 low at 1.0483 will drive the asset towards Wednesday’s high at 1.0535, followed by Tuesday’s high at 1.0606.

On the flip side, the greenback bulls could strengthen further if the asset drops below Thursday’s low at 1.0433. An occurrence of the same will drag the asset towards June 14 low at 1.0397. A slippage below June 14 low will expose the asset to more downside levels of the Jun 15 low at 1.0359.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0472
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.0484
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.055
Daily SMA50 1.0579
Daily SMA100 1.0811
Daily SMA200 1.1114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0489
Previous Daily Low 1.0383
Previous Weekly High 1.0606
Previous Weekly Low 1.0469
Previous Monthly High 1.0774
Previous Monthly Low 1.0359
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0448
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0423
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0415
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0345
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0308
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0521
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0558
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0627

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

