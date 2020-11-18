EUR/USD Price Analysis: Keeps targeting the 1.1920 level

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD’s upside momentum stays well in place on Wednesday.
  • Further up is located the monthly peak at 1.1920 (November 9).

EUR/USD pushes higher and approaches the key up barrier at 1.19 the figure on Wednesday.

On the upside, the immediate hurdle is located in the 1.19 neighbourhood. If the bullish impetus gathers extra impulse the investors should shift the focus to the monthly top around 1.1920 (November 9). Once cleared, the pair is then forecast to attempt a move to August’s high at 1.1965 (August 18).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1366.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1873
Today Daily Change 41
Today Daily Change % 0.07
Today daily open 1.1865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1787
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.172
Daily SMA200 1.1363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1894
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1943

 

 

