EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim support lines up at 1.1976

- EUR/USD clinches new lows near 1.1980 on Wednesday.
- Further south comes in the Fibo level at 1.1976.
EUR/USD alternates gains with losses around the psychological 1.2000 neighbourhood in the middle of the week.
The continuation of the leg lower is seen meeting the initial support at the Fibo level (of the November-January rally) at 1.1976 ahead of the more significant 200-day SMA at 1.1940.
Below the 200-day SMA (1.1937) the stance for EUR/USD is seen shifting to negative.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2016
|Today Daily Change
|41
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.2014
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2011
|Daily SMA50
|1.1951
|Daily SMA100
|1.2053
|Daily SMA200
|1.1946
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2066
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1999
|Previous Weekly High
|1.215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2017
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2025
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.192
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2121
