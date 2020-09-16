EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle lines up at 1.1917

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD reclaims ground lost on Tuesday and returns to the 1.1870/80 band.
  • Further north emerges the interim resistance at 1.1917.

EUR/USD leaves behind Tuesday’s pullback and refocuses on the upper end of the recent range, although still below the 1.19 yardstick.

Extra upside stays well on the table as long as last week’s tops near 1.1920 are cleared. Further up comes in the August’s peak at 1.1965 ahead of the 2020 highs beyond the psychological 1.20 mark.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1213.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1869
Today Daily Change 44
Today Daily Change % 0.19
Today daily open 1.1847
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1842
Daily SMA50 1.1724
Daily SMA100 1.1411
Daily SMA200 1.1212
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1901
Previous Daily Low 1.184
Previous Weekly High 1.1918
Previous Weekly Low 1.1753
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1863
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1877
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1824
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1801
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1763
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1885
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1924
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1946

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

