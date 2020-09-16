EUR/USD Price Analysis: Interim hurdle lines up at 1.1917

EUR/USD reclaims ground lost on Tuesday and returns to the 1.1870/80 band.

Further north emerges the interim resistance at 1.1917.

EUR/USD leaves behind Tuesday’s pullback and refocuses on the upper end of the recent range, although still below the 1.19 yardstick.

Extra upside stays well on the table as long as last week’s tops near 1.1920 are cleared. Further up comes in the August’s peak at 1.1965 ahead of the 2020 highs beyond the psychological 1.20 mark.

Looking at the broader scenario, the bullish view on EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged as long as the pair trades above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1213.

