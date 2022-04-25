EUR/USD Price Analysis: Intensive sellers to drag near two-year low at 1.0640

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Join Telegram
  • The exploding of the Darvas Box chart formation will imbalance the asset.
  • Declining 20 and 50-period EMAs claim that the downside is intact.
  • The RSI (14) is on the verge of slipping below 40.00.

The EUR/USD pair is experiencing an open-rejection reverse trading session on Monday. The asset opened almost flat at 1.0806 and moved higher to 1.0815 but responsive sellers dragged the pair below the opening price to a low of 1.0772. The pair has been trading lower for the past few trading sessions after failing to sustain above the psychological resistance of 1.0900 last week.

On a four-hour scale, the asset is forming a Darvas Box chart pattern, which is plotted in a range of 1.0763-1.0940. An explode of the Darvas Box chart pattern will result in an expansion of volumes and volatility.

The 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 1.0812 and 1.0832 respectively continue to scale lower, which signals that a bearish bias is intact.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is on the verge of slipping below 40.00, which will bring a fresh bearish impulsive wave.

A slippage below monthly lows at 1.0758 will drag the asset towards the 24 March 2020 low at 1.0721, followed by a two-year low at 1.0639.

On the contrary, the euro bulls can dictate the asset if it oversteps above the 150-EMA at 1.0908. This will send the asset towards the March 22 and March 31 highs at 1.1046 and 1.1185 respectively.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0774
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.0787
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0907
Daily SMA50 1.1032
Daily SMA100 1.1179
Daily SMA200 1.1411
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0852
Previous Daily Low 1.0771
Previous Weekly High 1.0936
Previous Weekly Low 1.0761
Previous Monthly High 1.1233
Previous Monthly Low 1.0806
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0821
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0754
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0674
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0835
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0884
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0916

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD drops towards 1.0750 amid Macron win, risk-aversion

EUR/USD drops towards 1.0750 amid Macron win, risk-aversion

EUR/USD is falling towards 1.0750, closing out the bullish opening gap. The US dollar firms up amid broad risk-aversion. The pair erased early gains, spurred by the French President Macron's win. The euro remains weighed down by a likely EU embargo on Russian oil imports ahead of German IFO.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as US dollar firms up

GBP/USD battles 1.2800 as US dollar firms up

GBP/USD is trading near 1.2800, sitting at multi-month lows. The pair has been pressured on Monday, as the US dollar extends higher amid a risk-off market profile and hawkish Fed bets. Friday’s dismal UK macro data threatens BOE's rate hike prospects, weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: $1,900 could be next key support as bears refuse to give in

Gold: $1,900 could be next key support as bears refuse to give in

Gold Price keeps pushing lower towards $1,900 amid broad-based US dollar demand. Investors seek refuge in the USD on concerns over hawkish Fed bets and growth. XAUUSD tests monthly lows, with more downside eyed in the week ahead.

Gold News

Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1

Can Cardano price bounce off its safety net to $1

Cardano price woes seem to be increasing since its all-time high in September 2021. The ADA bears have also pushed ADA below the buy zone, suggesting that the bears are in control.

Read more

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies

Week Ahead on Wall Street: Netflix finds sellers but no subscribers, yields hit equity indicies

Another directionless week for equities as some initial enthusiasm was knocked on the head from firstly Netflix (NFLX) and then rising bond yields. Netflix found plenty of willing sellers but not too many willing subscribers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures