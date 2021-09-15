EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target comes at 1.1870

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD leaves behind recent weakness and retakes 1.1830.
  • Further upside targets the 1.1870 area in the near term.

EUR/USD reverses Tuesday’s losses and advances to the 1.1830 region on Wednesday, all framed within the multi-session rangebound theme.

There is a minor resistance around weekly highs near 1.1850 ahead of the 1.1870 zone, where sits the short-term resistance line. Above this area, gains are expected to accelerate to the Fibo level at 1.1889 ahead of another visit to monthly tops above 1.19 de figure.

In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1992.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1828
Today Daily Change 32
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.1803
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1794
Daily SMA50 1.18
Daily SMA100 1.1936
Daily SMA200 1.1996
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1846
Previous Daily Low 1.18
Previous Weekly High 1.1886
Previous Weekly Low 1.1802
Previous Monthly High 1.19
Previous Monthly Low 1.1664
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1818
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1828
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1787
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1741
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1833
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1862
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

How do emotions affect trade?
Follow up our daily analysts guidance

Subscribe Today!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves

EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates

GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates

GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark

XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark

Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday. 

Gold News

Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out

Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out

Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.

Read more

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?

US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures