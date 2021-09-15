EUR/USD Price Analysis: Immediate target comes at 1.1870

- EUR/USD leaves behind recent weakness and retakes 1.1830.
- Further upside targets the 1.1870 area in the near term.
EUR/USD reverses Tuesday’s losses and advances to the 1.1830 region on Wednesday, all framed within the multi-session rangebound theme.
There is a minor resistance around weekly highs near 1.1850 ahead of the 1.1870 zone, where sits the short-term resistance line. Above this area, gains are expected to accelerate to the Fibo level at 1.1889 ahead of another visit to monthly tops above 1.19 de figure.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1992.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1828
|Today Daily Change
|32
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.1803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1794
|Daily SMA50
|1.18
|Daily SMA100
|1.1936
|Daily SMA200
|1.1996
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1846
|Previous Daily Low
|1.18
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1886
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1802
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1818
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1828
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1787
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1771
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1833
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.