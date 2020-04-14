EUR/USD Price Analysis: Holds above 1.09, charts show failed breakout

EUR/USD's 4-hour chart shows risks are skewed to the downside.

A move above 1.10 is needed to turn the tide in favor of the bulls.

EUR/USD is trading in the green near 1.0918 at press time, having found bids near 1.0890 on Monday.

The path of least resistance is to the downside, as the 4-hour chart is reporting a failed breakout - the spot breached the descending trendline connecting March 8 and March 29 highs last week with a move above 1.0940. So far, however, that has failed to entice buyers, as evidenced by the pullback from 1.0968 to 1.0918.

Further, the 4-hour chart shows a rising wedge breakdown, a bearish reversal pattern, which indicates the corrective bounce from 1.0768 has ended and sellers have regained control.

All in all, risks appear skewed in favor of a drop to 1.0768. A convincing move above 1.10 (4-hour chart 200-candle average) is needed to put the bulls back into the driver's seat.

4-hour chart

Trend: Bearish

