EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near two-month low, bears have the upper hand below 200-day SMA

- EUR/USD meets with fresh supply on Tuesday and is weighed down by a modest USD uptick.
- The technical setup suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside.
- Attempted recovery might still be seen as a selling opportunity and is likely to remain capped.
The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest gains and attracts fresh sellers in the vicinity of the 1.0800 round-figure mark during the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices, meanwhile, remain well within the striking distance of over a two-month low, around the 1.0765 region touched in July and seem vulnerable below a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
The negative outlook for the EUR/USD pair is reinforced by the fact that oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the bearish territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone. Apart from this, the emergence of some US Dollar (USD) buying suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices is to the downside. Hence, a subsequent slide to the 1.0765 region, en route to the 1.0700 mark, looks like a distinct possibility.
The next relevant support is pegged near the May monthly swing low, around the 1.0635 region. This is followed by the 1.0600 round figure, which if broken decisively will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for deeper losses. The EUR/USD pair might then turn vulnerable and accelerate the fall towards the 1.0530-1.0525 intermediate support before eventually dropping to the 1.0500 psychological mark.
On the flip side, recovery above the 1.0800 level is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 200-day SMA, currently around the 1.0815-1.0820 region. A sustained strength beyond might trigger a short-covering rally and allow the EUR/USD pair to reclaim the 1.0900 round-figure mark. Any subsequent move up, however, might still be seen as a selling opportunity and remain capped near last week's swing high, around the 1.0840-1.0845 zone.
The latter should act as a pivotal point for the EUR/USD pair, which if cleared decisively will suggest that the recent sharp pullback from the 1.1275 region, or a 17-month peak touched in July has run its course. This, in turn, will set the stage for some meaningful near-term appreciating move.
EUR/USD daily chart
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0784
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0795
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0877
|Daily SMA50
|1.0966
|Daily SMA100
|1.0921
|Daily SMA200
|1.0818
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0809
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0772
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0946
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0772
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1065
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0766
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0786
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0775
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0755
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0849
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
