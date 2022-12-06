  • EUR/USD remains pressured after reversing from five-month high, retreats from intraday high of late.
  • Clear downside break of one-week-old ascending trend line, bearish MACD signals favor sellers.
  • Double tops near 1.0480 precede 100-SMA to challenge bears.

EUR/USD pares intraday gains around 1.0500 during early Tuesday, fading the bounce off three-week-old horizontal support.

In doing so, the major currency pair also justifies the bearish MACD signals and the previous day’s downside break of the weekly support line, now resistance near 1.0550.

However, the double tops surrounding 1.0480 challenge the EUR/USD pair’s latest weakness. Also acting as a downside filter is the 100-SMA level surrounding 1.0385.

Should the quote stay bearish past 1.0385, the odds of witnessing a slump toward the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.0385 can’t be ruled out, which in turn holds the key for the bear’s dominance.

On the contrary, recovery moves need to stay firmer beyond the previous support line, close to 1.0550.

Even so, an ascending trend line from early November, near 1.0635 at the latest, could challenge the EUR/USD bulls.

It should be noted that the EUR/USD pair’s successful run-up beyond 1.0635 won’t hesitate to challenge the mid-2022 peak surrounding 1.0785.

Overall, EUR/USD is likely to witness a pullback unless crossing the 1.0635 hurdle. Though, the buyers could remain hopeful beyond 1.0385.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0499
Today Daily Change 0.0014
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 1.0485
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0339
Daily SMA50 1.0037
Daily SMA100 1.0053
Daily SMA200 1.0364
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0595
Previous Daily Low 1.048
Previous Weekly High 1.0545
Previous Weekly Low 1.029
Previous Monthly High 1.0497
Previous Monthly Low 0.973
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0524
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0551
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0445
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0406
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0331
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.056
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0635
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0675

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

