EUR/USD Price Analysis: Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD wavers in a small range after bouncing off seven-week low.
  • Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful.
  • Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.

EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080, currently near 1.2076, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped to the lowest since December 02 the previous day before taking a U-turn from the support line of a two-week-old falling wedge chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.

Considering the recovery in prices backed by the improving MACD signals, the quote is likely to direct the corrective pullback towards the 1.2100 threshold, for now.

However, any further upside past-1.2100 needs to cross the falling wedge’s resistance line, at 1.2116 now, to recall the EUR/USD buyers eyeing to refresh the multi-month high above 1.2349.

During the upside, Wednesday’s top around 1.2210 can offer an intermediate halt while April 2018 peak surrounding 1.2415 can please the bulls afterward.

On the contrary, the quote’s U-turn from present levels will have strong support around 1.2045/40 area including the pattern’s lower line and December 02 trough.

Even if the EUR/USD prices remain weak past-1.2040, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 23 to January 06 upside and November 30 top, around 1.2010-1.2000, will challenge the south-run.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2078
Today Daily Change 1 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 1.2077
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2205
Daily SMA50 1.2087
Daily SMA100 1.1931
Daily SMA200 1.1617
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2087
Previous Daily Low 1.2054
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2066
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2074
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2058
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2024
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2091
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2125

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD: Risk-on mood, upbeat second-tier Aussie data back bulls attacking 0.7700

AUD/USD: Risk-on mood, upbeat second-tier Aussie data back bulls attacking 0.7700

AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high after Monday’s downbeat performance. The aussie pair recently benefited from upbeat data at home and risk-on mood as Tokyo opens. Incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s indirect support to Biden’s stimulus favor the risk-takers.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD:Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100

EUR/USD:Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100

EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful. Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.

EUR/USD News

Gold: All eyes on the greenback and US yields

Gold: All eyes on the greenback and US yields

Gold prices are attempting to recover as te DXY stalls in its bullish correction. The dollar could still be a catalyst for a deeper positioning squeeze in the yellow metal. The US dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday.

Gold news

Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone

XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00

US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00

DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures