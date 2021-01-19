EUR/USD Price Analysis: Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100

- EUR/USD wavers in a small range after bouncing off seven-week low.
- Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful.
- Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.
EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080, currently near 1.2076, during Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair dropped to the lowest since December 02 the previous day before taking a U-turn from the support line of a two-week-old falling wedge chart pattern on the four-hour (4H) play.
Considering the recovery in prices backed by the improving MACD signals, the quote is likely to direct the corrective pullback towards the 1.2100 threshold, for now.
However, any further upside past-1.2100 needs to cross the falling wedge’s resistance line, at 1.2116 now, to recall the EUR/USD buyers eyeing to refresh the multi-month high above 1.2349.
During the upside, Wednesday’s top around 1.2210 can offer an intermediate halt while April 2018 peak surrounding 1.2415 can please the bulls afterward.
On the contrary, the quote’s U-turn from present levels will have strong support around 1.2045/40 area including the pattern’s lower line and December 02 trough.
Even if the EUR/USD prices remain weak past-1.2040, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of November 23 to January 06 upside and November 30 top, around 1.2010-1.2000, will challenge the south-run.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2078
|Today Daily Change
|1 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.2077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2205
|Daily SMA50
|1.2087
|Daily SMA100
|1.1931
|Daily SMA200
|1.1617
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2087
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2054
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2066
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2058
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2039
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2024
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2091
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Risk-on mood, upbeat second-tier Aussie data back bulls attacking 0.7700
AUD/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high after Monday’s downbeat performance. The aussie pair recently benefited from upbeat data at home and risk-on mood as Tokyo opens. Incoming Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s indirect support to Biden’s stimulus favor the risk-takers.
EUR/USD:Falling wedge on 4H tests bearish impulse below 1.2100
EUR/USD portrays choppy trading moves between 1.2075 and 1.2080 during Tuesday’s Asian session. Bullish chart pattern, recovering MACD keep buyers hopeful. Early February lows, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the downside filters.
Gold: All eyes on the greenback and US yields
Gold prices are attempting to recover as te DXY stalls in its bullish correction. The dollar could still be a catalyst for a deeper positioning squeeze in the yellow metal. The US dollar strengthened for a third consecutive day on Monday.
Stellar awaits a massive breakout but remains inside a no-trade zone
XLM has continued to trade sideways since we last reported about it. The digital asset remains locked inside a tightening range which will eventually burst.
US Dollar Index: Immediately to the upside comes 91.00
DXY extends the march north and already trades at shouting distance from the 91.00 barrier, or new 2021 highs.