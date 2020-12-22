EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off seven-week-old support line, 100-bar SMA

- EUR/USD consolidates recent gains above 1.2200, follows three-day-old falling trend line while easing off-late.
- RSI conditions, ability to stay above the key supports keep buyers hopeful.
EUR/USD takes rounds to 1.2230 during Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair maintains the lower high formation from the last Thursday, as portrayed by a short-term resistance line.
However, strong RSI and the pair’s ability to bounce off an ascending trend line from November 04 as well as 100-bar SMA keeps the EUR/USD buyers hopeful of clearing the immediate hurdle, around 1.2140.
Following that, the monthly high near 1.2275 will be the key as any further north-run will not hesitate to challenge the April 2018 peak surrounding 1.2400.
Meanwhile, the early December tops near 1.2175 can offer immediate support ahead of the stated confluence of the trend line and SMA, around 1.2130.
In a case where EUR/USD sellers manage to break the 1.2130 support joint, 1.2040 can offer an intermediate halt before highlighting the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2237
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2232
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2093
|Daily SMA50
|1.191
|Daily SMA100
|1.1856
|Daily SMA200
|1.1486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2253
|Previous Daily Low
|1.213
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2177
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2034
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.228
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2328
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
