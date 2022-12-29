  • EUR/USD struggles near daily top, prints the biggest intraday gains in two weeks.
  • Bearish MACD signals, nearly overbought RSI conditions challenge buyers.
  • 12-day-old horizontal resistance probe immediate upside, ascending trend line from November 21 puts a floor under the price.

EUR/USD bulls step back as the quote reverses from the intraday high to 1.0630 during early Thursday. Even so, the major currency pair prints the biggest daily gains in two weeks by the press time, up 0.20% intraday at the latest.

It’s worth noting that the 10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) puts a floor under the EUR/USD prices to around 1.0610.

However, the bearish MACD signals and the nearly overbought conditions of the RSI (14) keep the pair sellers hopeful.

That said, the 1.0600 round figure and an upward-sloping support line from November 21, close to 1.0500 by the press time, challenge the EUR/USD declines past the 10-day EMA level surrounding 1.0610.

In a case where the EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0500, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the late November swing low near 1.0290 can’t be ruled out.

On the flip side, a two-week-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.0675-80 restricts the short-term EUR/USD upside before directing the bulls toward the monthly peak of 1.0736. Should the quote remains firmer past 1.0736, May’s peak of 1.0786 will be in focus.

Overall, EUR/USD remains on the bear’s radar despite multiple bounces off the 10-day EMA.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0631
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 1.0608
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0579
Daily SMA50 1.0313
Daily SMA100 1.0118
Daily SMA200 1.0328
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0674
Previous Daily Low 1.0608
Previous Weekly High 1.0659
Previous Weekly Low 1.0573
Previous Monthly High 1.0497
Previous Monthly Low 0.973
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0633
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0649
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0586
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0564
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0519
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0697
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0719

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

