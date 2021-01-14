EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra rangebound not ruled out

  • EUR/USD trades on a weak note near weekly lows.
  • Immediate downside pressure looks mitigated above 1.2220/30.

EUR/USD adds to weekly losses and challenges the key support in the 1.2130 region on Thursday.

The continuation of the ongoing consolidation should not be discarded just yet. If bears fail to send EUR/USD further south of the 1.2130 region ideally in the near-term, then the pair could see its upside pressure restored and, with it, a probable new visit to the 2021 peaks in the mid-1.2300s.

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1590.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the current trend in the longer run.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2143
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.2154
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2226
Daily SMA50 1.2071
Daily SMA100 1.1924
Daily SMA200 1.1599
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2223
Previous Daily Low 1.214
Previous Weekly High 1.235
Previous Weekly Low 1.2193
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2172
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2191
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2122
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.209
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2039
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2205
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2288

 

 

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD hits lowest in a month as Biden's stimulus package boosts US yields

EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2125, the lowest since mid-December. Media reports suggested President-elect Biden's stimulus package will be around $2 trillion, more than expected. Ahead of his speech, Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks. US jobless claims are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

XAU/USD heads back towards key $1828 support ahead of Powell

Gold’s rebound loses steam below $1850, bears take over. Rising channel breakdown on 1H chart points to more losses. A breach of key $1828 support remains likely ahead of Powell.

Gold news

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD edges higher ahead of US data, Powell

GBP/USD is trading around 1.3650, up on the day. Markets await a speech by Fed Chair Powell and US jobless claims. Optimism about the UK's vaccination pace is countering worrying coronavirus figures.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

Bitcoin explosion eyes $40,000, crypto bull cycle intact

The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of a recovery phase following Monday's downslide. The total market value has crossed the $1 trillion mark, again confirming the bulls' return.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses

US Dollar Index: Probable consolidation ahead of further losses

After bottoming out in fresh lows near 89.20 earlier in the new year, the dollar managed to regain moderate buying attention and extended the move to the vicinity of 90.70 earlier in the week where it met a tough resistance so far.

US Dollar Index News

