EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains seen testing 1.2400 and beyond

  • EUR/USD regains the 1.23 level amidst solid risk-on trade.
  • Further up come in monthly peaks at 1.2413 and 1.2476.

EUR/USD resumes the upside and reverses last Thursday’s strong pullback following the rejection from yearly tops beyond 1.23 the figure.

The positive stance in EUR/USD, therefore, remains well unchanged and allows for the continuation of the uptrend in the short-term horizon. However, the proximity of the  overbought territory carries the potential to spark occasional corrections. These are expected to meet initial support at the weekly low at 1.2129 (December 21).

In the meantime, a breakout of recent tops just above 1.2300 should pave the way for extra gains and a potential move to 1.2413 (April 2018 high) ahead of 1.2476 (March 2018 high).

In the meantime, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1539.

Looking at the monthly chart, the (solid) breakout of the 2008-2020 line is a big bullish event and should underpin the continuation of the uptrend.

EUR/USD monthly chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2299
Today Daily Change 73
Today Daily Change % 0.68
Today daily open 1.2216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2185
Daily SMA50 1.1988
Daily SMA100 1.1893
Daily SMA200 1.1546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2228
Previous Daily Low 1.2214
Previous Weekly High 1.231
Previous Weekly Low 1.2181
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2223
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2211
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2198
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2225
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2239

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

