EUR/USD Price Analysis: Extra gains remain on the table

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD clinches new 2020 peaks near 1.1920 on Thursday.
  • Further upside is seen visiting the key 1.20 neighbourhood.

EUR/USD has resumed the upside and it has already surpassed the 1.19 mark to record new highs in the 1.1915/20 band during early trade on Thursday.

The pair’s momentum looks firmer despite it is navigating the overbought territory. That said, while technical corrections are expected, there is also room for a more convincing advance to the psychological yardstick at 1.2000.

Looking at the broader picture, as long as the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1101, holds the downside, further gains in EUR/USD remains well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1847
Today Daily Change 85
Today Daily Change % -0.13
Today daily open 1.1863
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1583
Daily SMA50 1.1383
Daily SMA100 1.1132
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1905
Previous Daily Low 1.1793
Previous Weekly High 1.1909
Previous Weekly Low 1.1642
Previous Monthly High 1.1909
Previous Monthly Low 1.1185
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1862
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1836
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1802
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1742
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.169
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1966
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2027

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

