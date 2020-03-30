EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro starts the week on the back foot, nearing 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is retracing down from last week’s highs. 
  • EUR/USD is trading sideways as investors are looking for directions.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is retreating down from last week’s high as the spot is approaching the 1.1100 figure and the 50 DMA (daily simple moving average as DXY is picking up some steam.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s bullish adance above the 1.1000 psychological level and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. Bulls could remain in control above the above-mentioned levels with another potential run to the 1.1090 and 1.1150 levels in the short-term. However a daily break below the 1.1000/1.0978 support zone could attract further selling interest, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.1034, 1.1090, 1.1150
Support: 1.0978, 1.0900, 1.0850
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1017
Today Daily Change -0.0123
Today Daily Change % -1.10
Today daily open 1.114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1066
Daily SMA50 1.1
Daily SMA100 1.1049
Daily SMA200 1.1082
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1147
Previous Daily Low 1.0953
Previous Weekly High 1.1147
Previous Weekly Low 1.0636
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1013
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0886
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1207
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1274
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1401

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

EUR/USD approaches 1.1000 as dollar keeps recovering

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh daily lows below 1.1050 as the greenback is in recovery mode after collapsing last Friday. Market's mood depressed amid coronavirus pandemic.

GBP/USD stable around 1.2400

The Pound is among the best performers against the greenback, refusing to give up. GBP/USD hovers around 1.2400 despite COVID-19 taking its toll on government.

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

Cryptocurrencies: Bulls try to take the reins again, XRP in front

The XRP/USD pair is best positioned to escape the bearish trap that has gripped the market in recent weeks. Ether needs to do better than BTC, as it has happened over the weekend. Market sentiment is at a negative extreme, an invitation to a short-term upward shift.

XAU/USD starts the week sidelined above $1600/oz

XAU/USD is in consolidation mode after the recent bullish break. Gold remains confined in the 1600/1640 price range as investors are looking for directions.

WTI bounces off 17-year lows in sub-$20.00/bbl levels

Prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil dropped to fresh 17-year lows in the $19.90 region per barrel earlier in the session, just to regain mild traction afterwards.

