EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro nearing 2020 lows, approaching 1.0800 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is dropping on broad-based USD strength.
  • EUR/USD is nearing the 2020 low currently located at the 1.0777 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is approaching the 2020 low at 1.0777 while trading below its main SMAs. DXY (US dollar index) is soaring while pushing EUR/USD down while recording, on Tuesday, its largest daily decline since June 2018. 
  

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD broke strongly to the downside now trading just below the 1.0852 resistance and the main SMAs. As bears remain in control the market can decline further towards the 1.0784, 1.0716 and 1.0650 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Resistance can be seen near the 1.0852, 1.0900 and 1.0970 levels.   
  

Resistance: 1.0852, 1.0900, 1.0970

Support: 1.0784, 1.0716, 1.0650

 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0849
Today Daily Change -0.0149
Today Daily Change % -1.35
Today daily open 1.0998
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1098
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1189
Previous Daily Low 1.0955
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1044
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.11
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0813
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0671
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1282
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1374

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

