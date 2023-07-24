EUR/USD Price Analysis: Edges higher past 1.1100-1090 support zone ahead of Eurozone, US PMI

- EUR/USD stays defensive at the lowest levels in eight days after snapping three-week uptrend.
- Three-month-old horizontal support zone challenges Euro sellers as MACD signals suggest easing bearish bias.
- Immediate descending trend line, 50-SMA restricts EUR/USD recovery before the multi-month high marked the last week.
- A slew of technical levels stand tall to challenge Euro bears beyond 1.0920 level.
EUR/USD edges higher past 1.1100 after bouncing off the lowest level in a week, indecisive around 1.1130 amid early Monday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair lacks clear directions while defending the previous day’s rebound from a three-month-old horizontal support zone, currently around 1.1100-1090.
The corrective pullback also portrays the market’s positioning for today’s preliminary readings of the US and Eurozone PMIs for July, as well as the cautious mood ahead of the monetary policy decision of the European central bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Also read: EUR/USD steadies above 1.1100 after three-day losing streak, EU/US PMI data, ECB, Fed eyed
Apart from the aforementioned support zone, the receding bearish bias of the MACD signals also challenges the EUR/USD sellers, which in turn suggests the extension of the latest corrective bounce.
However, a downward-sloping resistance line from the latest multi-month peak marked on July 18, around 1.1180 at the latest, restricts the immediate upside of the EUR/USD pair. Following that, the 50-SMA can act as the final defense of the sellers around 1.1190. It’s worth observing that the 1.1200 round figure may also check the pair buyers before directing them to the latest peak surrounding 1.1275.
On the flip side, a clear break of the 1.1090 support could quickly drag the EUR/USD price toward another horizontal support area comprising levels marked since late June, around 1.1010-1000 at the latest.
In a case where the EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.1000, an ascending support line from May 31, close to 1.0920, will be the key support before pleasing the pair sellers.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1126
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.1127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1029
|Daily SMA50
|1.0894
|Daily SMA100
|1.0882
|Daily SMA200
|1.0689
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1145
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1276
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1108
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1122
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1108
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1089
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1145
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1182
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive below 0.6750 after mixed Australia PMIs
AUD/USD is off the lows but remains on the back foot below 0.6750 at the start of the blockbuster week on Monday. The Aussie digests mixed Australian S&P Global Preliminary PMI reports while traders remain cautious ahead of this week's Fed decision. US PMIs coming up next.
USD/JPY drops below 141.50 amid cautious mood, Kanda's comments
USD/JPY has come under renewed selling pressure, trading below 141.50 in the mid-Asian trading on Monday. The Japanese Yen benefits from a cautious mood and the country's top FX diplomat Kanda's comments, despite mixed PMI data. US PMIs awaited.
Gold appears ‘buy-the-dips’ trade kicking off a big week
Gold price is nursing losses while defending $1,950 early Monday, pausing last week’s three-day downtrend. The United States Dollar (USD) has entered a phase of upside consolidation amid a cautious market mood and steady US Treasury bond yields, as investors stay on tenterhooks bracing for a big central banks’ week.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Could spot ETF trigger BTC rally to $50,000?
Bitcoin price has been consolidating for nearly a month and shows no signs of a breakout move. While the short-term noise might be easy to predict, the long-term outlook is interesting considering the opportunities surrounding a potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF.
The final Fed hike-is it or isn't it
Wednesday's FOMC meeting will headline a somewhat busy economic calendar this week. The Fed is widely expected to undertake an eleventh and final rate increase at the July FOMC meeting. With earnings results so far clearing a low bar hurdle couched by a benign set of macro data points, most paths continue to lead to a US economic soft landing.