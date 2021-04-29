EUR/USD Price Analysis: Eases above 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears

- EUR/USD keeps pullback from two-month high inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Downbeat MACD keeps sellers hopeful but 200-HMA tests the bear’s entry.
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds to 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.
Not only the failures to refresh the multi-day top but bearish MACD and rising wedge chart formation on the hourly play also back the EUR/USD seller’s entry.
It should, however, be noted that the 1.2090 and the 200-HMA level of 1.2067 offer extra barriers, in addition to the rising wedge’s support near 1.2080, for the EUR/USD bears’ welcome.
On the contrary, 1.2125 and the stated pattern’s upper line close to 1.2155 guards the pair’s short-term upside ahead of the late January’s top near 1.2190.
In a case where the EUR/USD bulls keep reins past-1.2190, the 1.2200 round figure and February’s high of 1.2243 will be in the spotlight.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2122
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1961
|Daily SMA50
|1.1957
|Daily SMA100
|1.2056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1938
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2135
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1943
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2028
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1999
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2156
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2234
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
