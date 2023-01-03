- A lengthy consolidation may result in a volatility expansion ahead.
- Advancing 50-and 200-EMAs support bullish bias for EUR/USD.
- The RSI (14) has returned to the 40.00-60.00 range after failing to sustain inside the bullish range.
The EUR/USD pair has delivered a wild gyration in a 30-pips range above 1.0650 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair is gaining traction as investors are returning to trading arsenal after celebrating New Year.
On Tuesday, the Euro is likely to dance to the tunes of German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data. According to the consensus, the German HICP (Dec) will escalate to 11.8% vs. the former release of 11.3%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is expected to display volatile moves as investors are shifting their focus toward the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes.
EUR/USD is auctioning in a 1.0576-1.0736 range on a four-hour scale for the past three weeks. A lengthy consolidation usually results in a volatility contraction that brings wide ticks and heavy volume in the counter.
The major currency pair has rebounded after dropping around the 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0650. Also, the 200-EMA at 1.0500 is advancing, which indicates that the upside trend is still solid.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has returned to the 40.00-60.00 after failing to sustain in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
For an upside move, the asset needs to break above December 15 high at 1.0736, which will drive the major towards June 9 high at 1.0774 followed by the round-level resistance at 1.0800.
On the flip side, a breakdown of December 19 low at 1.0576 will drag the asset towards December 7 high around 1.0550. A slippage below the latter will expose the asset for more weakness towards December 9 low around 1.0500.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0677
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0666
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0604
|Daily SMA50
|1.0363
|Daily SMA100
|1.0131
|Daily SMA200
|1.0324
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.071
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0651
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0673
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0616
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0582
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.07
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0734
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0759
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6750 despite upbeat China's Caixin PMI
AUD/USD is dropping further toward 0.6750 in Tuesday's Asian trading. The pair is undermined by the US Dollar rebound and tepid risk tone amid holiday-thinned market conditions. China's Caixin Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 49.0 in December, fails to lift the Aussie.
EUR/USD: Consolidation continues ahead of German Inflation
The EUR/USD pair has delivered a wild gyration in a 30-pips range above 1.0650 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair is gaining traction as investors are returning to trading arsenal after celebrating New Year.
Gold attempts another run above $1,825 despite USD bounce
Gold price is challenging six-month highs while holding gains above the $1,825 key resistance level so far this Tuesday. Gold price is seeing a continuation of the recent uptrend at the start of 2023, despite the bounce in the US Dollar across the board.
Litecoin Price Prediction: Last train to $100
Litecoin price displays convincing evidence that a countertrend rise could occur. Key levels have been defined to interpret LTC's potential move.
US Dollar Direction in 2023: Ranking of seven currencies and their drivers Premium
What goes up must come down – the US Dollar has had an excellent 2022 at the expense of risking global trade and growth. Despite geopolitical reshuffling, Uncle Sam’s currency is used in most invoices, making its dearer value a burden. Help is on its way.