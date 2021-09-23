EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 1.1790 breakout to retake controls

- EUR/USD struggles to extend the strongest run-up in six weeks.
- Monthly resistance line, 50-DMA challenge upside amid bearish MACD signals.
- Multiple stops test sellers targeting 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion level.
EUR/USD again fades upside momentum below 1.1750, retreats to 1.1738 at the latest, after rising the most in six weeks. That said, the quote seesaws in a choppy range as Asian traders begin Friday’s tasks.
Although oversold RSI triggered a heavy rebound of the EUR/USD prices from the lowest levels since August 20, the bulls need validation from a three-week-old downward sloping trend line and 50-DMA. Also challenging the run-up are the bearish MACD signals and recently steady RSI.
Hence, the quote is up for a pullback towards short-term horizontal support near 1.1700.
However, any further weakness will be questioned by the yearly low of 1.1664, a break of which will direct the EUR/USD bears towards the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of June 15 to August 20 fall, followed by the recovery moves to early September, surrounding 1.1610.
Alternatively, a clear break of the 1.1790 key hurdle, comprising the stated resistance line and 50-DMA, will quickly direct the quote to 1.1850.
In a case where EUR/USD bulls keep reins past 1.1850, the double tops near 1.1910 will be the key challenge for them.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1739
|Today Daily Change
|0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|1.1688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1799
|Daily SMA50
|1.179
|Daily SMA100
|1.1916
|Daily SMA200
|1.1985
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1756
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1846
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1724
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1711
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1728
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1662
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1637
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1591
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1734
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1806
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to modest gains around 1.1740
The EUR/USD pair is up on Thursday, although below the weekly high at 1.1755. The greenback shed ground on the back of risk appetite, while tepid EU data put a cap to the EUR.
GBP/USD rallies to 1.3700 with BOE's tightening hints
GBP/USD jumped to 1.3700 as the Bank of England hinted at a rate hike as the first step towards normalization. MPC voted 9-0 to leave rates on hold but voted 7-2 on reducing QE. Higher rates before trimming facilities are BOE's preferred movement.
Gold: Risk-on weighs on the bright metal
Gold fell amid a better market mood sending investors into high-yielding assets. Central banks have confirmed they are in the tapering path, despite uncertainty persists. XAU/USD is technically bearish and could test March low at 1,676.73.
Bitcoin bulls are going for the short squeeze and targeting $50,000 in the comeback
Bitcoin price has had difficulty staying above $50,000. With BTC bulls back in charge, other cryptocurrencies are enjoying the positive spillover effect. The only target, for now, should be Bitcoin back above $50,000.
The Evergrande crisis makes the Fed policy shift look like small potatoes
As for the Fed, it was more hawkish than expected, with members split equally on raising rates next year and six seeing one hike and three seeing two. Remember that at the June meeting, nobody expected rate hikes next year...