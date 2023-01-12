- EUR/USD stays firmer around seven-month high, approaching mid-2022 top.
- Nearly overbought RSI challenges buyers as they brace for key hurdles.
- Looming bull cross on MACD, clear upside break of one-month-old descending trend line favor bulls.
- EUR/USD buyers can aim for ascending trend line from mid-November on crossing 1.0805.
EUR/USD bulls take a breather around the highest levels since June 2022, marked the previous day, as they brace for the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December during early Thursday. In doing so, the major currency pair prints mild gains around 1.0775 by the press time.
A successful break of a descending trend line from December 15, 2022, around 1.0685 by the press time, joins the looming bull cross on the MACD to keep buyers hopeful. However, the RSI (14) line is near the overbought conditions and suggests limited upside room for the pair.
As a result, the May 2022 peak of 1.0786 appears a major challenge for the EUR/USD bulls, a break of which will highlight the March 2022 bottom surrounding 1.0805 as the next key hurdle for the upside momentum.
In a case where the EUR/USD pair manage to remain firmer past 1.0805, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards a two-month-old ascending resistance line, close to 1.0965 at the latest, can’t be ruled out.
On the flip side, pullback moves may initially aim for a December 2022 high of 1.0736 before resting on the resistance-turned-support line near 1.0685.
In a case where EUR/USD remains bearish past 1.0685, a downward trajectory towards the monthly low of 1.0483 can be witnessed.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.077
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15%
|Today daily open
|1.0754
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0635
|Daily SMA50
|1.0463
|Daily SMA100
|1.0173
|Daily SMA200
|1.0311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0776
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0726
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0757
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0728
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0701
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0677
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0829
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
