  • EUR/USD struggles to extend corrective pullback from monthly low.
  • Three-week-old support line restricts immediate downside amid steady RSI.
  • Previous support line, 50-DMA adds to the upside filters.
  • MACD teases bear cross, buyers to remain cautious below 1.0370.

EUR/USD recovery remains sluggish at around 1.0180 as bulls approach the short-term key hurdles during Thursday’s Asian session. Even so, steady RSI and an upward sloping support line from late July challenge the bears.

That said, an impending bear cross on the MACD, as well as the 21-DMA surrounding 1.0210 questions the major currency pair’s immediate upside.

Following that, the support-turned-resistance from mid-July and the 50-DMA, respectively near 1.0260 and 1.0290, will act as extra hurdles for the EUR/USD bulls to cross.

It’s worth noting that the pair buyers remain unconvinced below the upward sloping resistance line from mid-May, around 1.0370 by the press time.

Alternatively, pullback moves need to break the aforementioned support line from July 27, close to 1.0165 at the latest, to recall the EUR/USD bears.

In that case, the south-run could quickly poke the 1.0100 and parity levels before challenging the yearly bottom surrounding 0.9950.

Overall, the EUR/USD pair’s run-up remains elusive even as the bears are likely losing their grip of late.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Limited upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0179
Today Daily Change 0.0008
Today Daily Change % 0.08%
Today daily open 1.0171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.021
Daily SMA50 1.0307
Daily SMA100 1.0507
Daily SMA200 1.0882
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0195
Previous Daily Low 1.0123
Previous Weekly High 1.0369
Previous Weekly Low 1.0159
Previous Monthly High 1.0486
Previous Monthly Low 0.9952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0167
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.015
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0131
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0059
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0203
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0276

 

 

