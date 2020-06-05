EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls have a bumpy road above 1.1300

- EUR/USD seesaws near the highest in three months.
- 200-week SMA, a falling trend line from February 2018 guard immediate upside.
- January top can lure the sellers during a fresh pullback.
EUR/USD stays directionless around the multi-day top while taking rounds to the 1.1335 amid Friday’s Asian session.
The reason could be traced from the pair’s inability to cross 200-week SMA, currently around 1.1335.
Other than the key SMA, a downward sloping trend line from mid-February 2018, at 1.1375 now, also adds a filter to the pair’s north-run.
In a case where the bulls manage to cross 1.1375 on a weekly closing basis, a resistance line from September 2018, close to 1.1445/50, will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, the January month top near 1.1240 can act as near-term key support should the pair drops below 1.1300 adjacent rest-point.
EUR/USD weekly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1333
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1338
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0977
|Daily SMA50
|1.0926
|Daily SMA100
|1.0962
|Daily SMA200
|1.1015
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1362
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1195
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1145
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0871
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1145
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0767
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1298
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1235
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1569
