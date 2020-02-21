EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bottomed out at 1.0780?

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD is now attempting to extend the rebound from YTD lows.
  • Rallies are seen struggling initially in the 1.0885/90 band.

EUR/USD has managed to regain some traction after recording fresh 2020 lows in the 1.0780 region earlier in the week.

In the meantime, extreme “oversold” conditions, as per the RSI indicator, could spark occasional bouts of strength that should face initial hurdle in the 1.0890 region, where sits a Fibo retracement of the 2020 drop and the October 2019 low.

On the broader scenario, the bearish view remains unchanged as long as the spot trades below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1050.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0804
Today Daily Change 37
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0942
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1061
Daily SMA200 1.1107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0821
Previous Daily Low 1.0778
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0753
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0728
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.084
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

