EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep controls below 15-month-old support line

- EUR/USD holds lower ground near 10-week low, after two-day downtrend.
- Further losses envisioned on key support break, bearish MACD.
- 200-day SMA adds to the upside filters, yearly bottom on sellers’ radar.
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.1910, after breaking a multi-day-old support line the previous day, during early Friday morning in Asia. The pair’s downside break of an ascending support line from March 2020 joins bearish MACD to keep sellers hopeful.
However, sellers await a clear break of the 1.1900 threshold to aim for early March tops near 1.1835.
Following that, multiple tops marked amid late March and initial April month’s trading around the 1.1800 round figure could test the EUR/USD bears before directing them to the yearly low near 1.1700 psychological magnet.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond the support-turned-resistance line near 1.1925-30 needs to cross the 200-day SMA surrounding the 1.2000 level to convince short-term buyers.
It’s worth noting that the early June’s low near 1.2100 and April peak surrounding 1.2150 could test the EUR/USD bulls past 1.2000 before giving them controls.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.191
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0084
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.70%
|Today daily open
|1.1994
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2173
|Daily SMA50
|1.2098
|Daily SMA100
|1.204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1995
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2135
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1994
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2048
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1901
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2088
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2229
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
