EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above 1.2116 comes in 1.2243

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD stays volatile and below the 1.2100 mark on Tuesday.
  • The resumption of the uptrend targets 1.2116.

EUR/USD briefly tested the 100-day SMA near 1.2050 before attempting a rebound to the vicinity of the 1.2100 hurdle so far on turnaround Tuesday.

In the near-term, a surpass of Monday’s monthly peaks in the 1.2115/20 band carries the potential to accelerate the upside to the February’s top at 1.2243.

Above the 200-day SMA (1.1926) the stance for EUR/USD is predicted to remain positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2084
Today Daily Change 33
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.2086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1923
Daily SMA50 1.1955
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1933
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2117
Previous Daily Low 1.2061
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2082
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2096
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2059
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2032
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2003
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2144
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.217

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground

EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground

EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation

GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation

GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited

XAU/USD remains depressed below $1,780, downside seems limited

An uptick in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and weighed on gold amid the risk-on mood. Concerns about soaring COVID-19 cases helped limit the downside for the safe-haven commodity. Investors might refrain from place aggressive bets ahead of the key FOMC decision on Wednesday.

Gold News

Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC

Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC

After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.

Read more

We’re all going on a summer holiday

We’re all going on a summer holiday

As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures