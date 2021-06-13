EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100

- EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support.
- Downward sloping Momentum line, descending channel keep sellers hopeful.
- Bulls have a bumpy road ahead unless crossing May’s top.
EUR/USD defends the 1.2100 threshold while taking rounds to 1.2110 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair dropped below an ascending support line from May 13. However, 50-day SMA (DMA) restricts the quote’s short-term downside.
Although descending Momentum line backs the trend line breakdown to favor EUR/USD sellers, a clear break of the 50-DMA level of 1.2100 becomes necessary to confirm the further weakness of the quote. Also acting as a downside filter is the support line of a three-week-old falling channel, near 1.2070.
In a case where the quote remains pressured below 1.2070, May 13 low around 1.2050 and 200-day SMA close to 1.1995 become the key supports to watch.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will be probed by the previous support line near 1.2130, a break of which should direct EUR/USD buyers towards the stated channel’s resistance line, at 1.2200.
Even if the currency major pair manages to cross 1.2200 on a daily closing, the previous month’s high near 1.2265 acts as an extra barrier to the north.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2111
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2187
|Daily SMA50
|1.2082
|Daily SMA100
|1.2043
|Daily SMA200
|1.1991
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2193
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2093
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2093
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1986
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2131
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2155
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2031
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1969
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
