EUR/USD Price Analysis: 50-day EMA, ascending triangle challenge recovery below 1.1400

  • EUR/USD grinds higher after rallying the most in one month.
  • Break of 21-day EMA, bullish MACD signals keep buyers hopeful but 50-day EMA, triangle’s resistance test the advances.
  • Traders will be less interested until the quote stays between 1.1265 and 1.1385-90.

EUR/USD treads water around 1.1355-60 after posting the biggest daily gains in six weeks the previous day.

Although the quote offered a decisive break of the 21-day EMA, backed by the bullish MACD signals, EUR/USD pair traders remain cautious until the prices stay between a two-month-old ascending triangle pattern.

On an immediate basis, the envelope of the 50-day EMA and the 21-day EMA, respectively near 1.1375 and 1.1325, restricts EUR/USD moves.

However, major attention will be given to the triangle’s support and resistance lines, around 1.1265 and 1.1385-90 in that order.

Should the EUR/USD prices rise past the 1.1390 hurdle, the mid-November swing high close to 1.1465 will lure the bulls before directing them to October’s bottom surrounding 1.1525.

On the contrary, a downside break of the 1.1265 level won’t hesitate to challenge the year 2021 bottom surrounding 1.1185, a break of which will open the door for an extended south-run towards the 1.1100 psychological magnet.

Overall, EUR/USD prices are likely to remain range-bound but the bearish bias stays intact.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1358
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.1361
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1309
Daily SMA50 1.1352
Daily SMA100 1.1524
Daily SMA200 1.1742
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1365
Previous Daily Low 1.1287
Previous Weekly High 1.1379
Previous Weekly Low 1.1272
Previous Monthly High 1.1386
Previous Monthly Low 1.1222
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1335
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1317
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1311
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.126
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1388
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1415
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1466

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

