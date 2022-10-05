- EUR/USD is aiming to cross the parity amid lower consensus for US employment data.
- ECB Lagarde has failed to provide a true picture of the inflation situation.
- Retail Sales data in the trading bloc is expected to decline by 1.7% against a decline of 0.9% recorded earlier.
The EUR/USD pair is hovering around the psychological resistance of 1.0000 after a perpendicular rally post a break above the 0.9732-0.9850 consolidation. The major is preparing to demolish the parity as the US dollar index (DXY) is witnessing an intense sell-off by market participants. The DXY is expected to display a sheer downside move after surrendering the crucial support of 110.00.
The DXY’s appeal has been weakened ahead of the US employment data. Federal Reserve (Fed)’s extremely hawkish campaign to achieve price stability has resulted in weaker projections for the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. The corporate has postponed the capacity expansion plans and fresh investment opportunities to dodge higher interest obligations. This has slowed down the recruitment process and henceforth the job opportunities.
As per the estimates, the US economy added a fresh 250k jobs in the labor market in August, which is extremely lower than the prior release of 315k. A lower-than-expected reading would weaken the DXY further as the Fed will be compelled to trim its hawkish tone to safeguard the economy from a recession situation.
On the Eurozone front, the comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde on Tuesday cleared that the inflation rate is still in unchartered territory. ECB Lagarde cited that it was difficult to say whether or not inflation has peaked in the euro area, as reported by Reuters. She further added that "The minimum that we have to do is to stop stimulating demand,"
Going forward, the Eurozone Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. The economic data is seen lower at -1.7% vs. the prior release of -0.9% on an annual basis. In times, when price pressures are soaring, a decline in retail sales will weaken the shared currency bulls.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9987
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.9986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9893
|Daily SMA50
|1.0021
|Daily SMA100
|1.0234
|Daily SMA200
|1.0641
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9806
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9926
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.988
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9862
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9737
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9668
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0249
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
When is the RBNZ and how might it affect NZD/USD?
The price is leaning over the top of a 100 pip box and resisted by the 0.5750s. Should the RBNZ outcome be dovish, then this could lead to a hefty sell-off towards the middle of the 100 pip box near 0.5650 and then 0.5600.
AUD/USD shifts auction above 0.6500 amid weaker DXY, US ISM Services PMI eyed
The AUD/USD pair is oscillating majorly above the psychological resistance of 0.6500 in the early Tokyo session. The asset is aiming to comfortably establish above 0.6500 as the US dollar index (DXY) has extended its losses after dropping below the cushion of 111.00.
EUR/USD marches firmly towards parity, though remains downward biased
The shared currency continues its recovery against the greenback, as the EUR/USD cleared the 20-day EMA at 0.9891 and climbed towards the 50-day EMA, though it fell short of reaching it, printing a daily high at 0.9997.
Gold eyes a break above $1,730 amid weaker consensus for US NFP
Gold price has witnessed a juggernaut rally after demolishing the psychological hurdle of $1,700.00. The precious metal is oscillating around Tuesday’s high at $1,729.00 and is expected to break the same with sheer confidence.
Yields are down everywhere and equities are up everywhere
Yields are down everywhere and equities are up everywhere (except the Hang Seng and Shanghai). It Italy, the 10-year yield slid to 4.2% from 4.7%; in Switzerland, from 1.5% to under 1%. In the US, we almost had 4% but today we get 3.6%. See the table.