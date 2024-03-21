EUR/USD plunges back into familiar consolidation levels on Thursday after short-lived rally

- The Euro’s Fed-fueled rise against the Greenback proved short-lived.
- Fed tips hat to future rate cuts, US Dollar selloff proves temporary.
- European Manufacturing PMI slips, US Services PMI contracts.
The EUR/USD drove headfirst back into familiar territory on Thursday, wit the pair falling three-quarters of a percent through the day to end near 1.0850. Wednesday’s Fed-fueled rally proved to be a whipsaw rather than a break of character for the markets, and the Fiber is pinned firmly back into familiar near-term consolidation territory.
The Euro (EUR) quickly backpedaled in early Thursday trading after European Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for the European continent shook investors awake. As the economic powerhouse of the European Union, Germany’s mixed PMI prints splashed cold water on Euro bidders, with the German March Manufacturing PMI sliding to a five-month low of 41.6 as business activity confidence continues to wither. Germany’s Manufacturing component was expected to tick upwards to 43.1 from 42.5, and the downside print drowned out an uptick in Germany’s Services PMI component, which printed above expectations at 49.8, beating the forecast 49.8 and inches closer towards positive 50.0 territory after last month’s 48.3.
The pan-European HCOB Manufacturing PMI was expected to come in at an even 47.0 versus the previous 46.5, but missed expectations to print on the downside at 45.7.
US data also came in mixed, helping to bolster safe-haven bids into the Greenback. March’s US S&P Global Composite PMI declined slightly to 52.2 from the previous 52.5, with the backslide fueled by a miss for the US Services PMI component. US March Services PMI fell more than expected, printing at 51.7 versus the forecast 52.0 after coming in at 52.3 in February.
The trading week will wrap up on Friday with German IFO Expectations, which are expected to improve slightly to 84.7 from 84.1. On the US side, Friday brings a batch of Federal Reserve (Fed) board member speeches as the black-out period from the latest Fed rate call lifts. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be headlining the Fed appearance on Friday, slated to give a speech at 13:00 GMT at a Fed Listens event in Washington, DC.
EUR/USD technical outlook
The EUR/USD fell from the day’s early high of 1.09426, declining eight-tenths of a percent top-to-bottom to touch 1.08546. The pair hit the closing bell on Thursday’s trading window near 1.0857.
The pair is getting mired in the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0864, and Thursday’s bearish turnaround leaves the EUR/USD at risk of chalking in a lower high on the 4-hour charts.
EUR/USD 15-minute chart
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0858
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0064
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.59
|Today daily open
|1.0922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0878
|Daily SMA50
|1.0848
|Daily SMA100
|1.0867
|Daily SMA200
|1.084
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0923
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0836
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0964
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0873
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0898
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0695
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.089
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0865
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0778
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0951
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.098
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks well supported near 0.6500
AUD/USD resumed the decline after the strong bounce in the Dollar prevented the pair to maintain its initial bullish bias in response to better-than-estimated prints from the Australian labour market report.
EUR/USD opens the door to extra retracements
EUR/USD quickly faded the post-FOMC firm advance and refocused on the downside on the back of the strong comeback in the US Dollar, as investors kept assessing the likelihood of three rate cuts by the Fed this year.
Gold retreats from record high, trades below $2,180
Gold made a sharp U-turn and dropped below $2,180 after setting a new all-time high above $2,220 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield started to recover toward 4.3% after upbeat US data, causing XAU/USD to deepen its correction.
Bitcoin price could reclaim $69K as sophisticated Wall Street investors gather in NYC
Bitcoin (BTC) price is trading with a bullish bias, pulling north as part of a promising recovery rally. It comes after the Wednesday Federal Open Market Committee meeting and press conference, restoring optimism in the market.
The Federal Reserve didn't do anything but it had plenty to say
The Federal Reserve didn’t do anything at its March Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, but Jerome Powell & Company had plenty to say. The Fed’s dovish rhetoric sent a wave of relief through the markets and drove stocks to yet another all-time high.