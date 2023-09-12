EUR/USD pins itself near 1.0750 on ECB inflation expectations leak

- Euro lurches higher on increased odds of ECB rate hike.
- Euro rate call slated for Thursday, leaked memo implies increased inflation expectations from the ECB.
- US CPI reading still in the barrel for Wednesday, promises refreshed market momentum.
The EUR/USD pairing has punched higher in Tuesday’s late trading session, bolstered by reports that the European Central Bank (ECB) has internally raised its inflation forecasts ahead of the ECB’s rate announcement later this week.
Read more: ECB to hike inflation forecasts, Euro surges
The Euro (EUR) pushed higher on the headlines, tapping the 1.0765 region, and now sits poised to close out Tuesday’s markets in the green for the day.
Market participants have been mixed on ECB expectations in recent days, with about 40% of investors anticipating a rate hike at the next ECB rate meeting on Thursday. However, if the still-unconfirmed ECB leak proves valid, it could very well see the EU central bank peg in another rate hike this week.
The news wasn’t enough to reclaim Tuesday’s early high of 1.0769, but markets in Asia could see an extended reaction as they kick off the Wednesday trading session.
Meanwhile, the Greenback (USD) side of the EUR/USD sees investors waiting for Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, where market forecasts are anticipating an increase in headline US inflation to 0.6% for the month of August, an uptick from the previous month’s showing of 0.2%. With inflation expectations on the high side for the US, the EUR/USD is set to duke it out over competing rate hike cycles from the Federal Reserve (Fed) and the ECB
EUR/USD technical outlook
Hourly candlesticks for the EUR/USD are extending a rebound from the 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) currently carving out an upswing near 1.0720, and a bullish inversion of the 50-day SMA pushing higher from 1.0730.
On the downside, a rising trendline from last week’s swing low into 1.0690 is providing rising support, and a break of the line could see an extended bearish challenge of June’s swing low near 1.0640.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD technical levels
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates in a narrow range around 0.6430 ahead of US CPI data
The AUD/USD pair oscillates in a narrow range around 0.6425 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovers around 104.50 after retreating from the 105.00 area. Markets turn cautious ahead of the key US inflation data.
EUR/USD rises above 1.0750 on ECB rate hike expectations Premium
A report from Reuters indicating that the ECB will raise its inflation projections positively impacted the Euro during late trading on Tuesday. EUR/USD pair jumped from 1.0735 to the 1.0760 area. The ECB will have its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The key event to watch on Wednesday will be US CPI.
Gold extends slide to fresh two-week low Premium
Gold fell on Tuesday amid renewed US Dollar demand, with XAU/USD trading as low as $1,907.53 a troy ounce. The bright metal lost the most during European trading hours, as dismal local data spurred concerns about an economic setback in the United Kingdom and the Euro Zone.
Bitcoin price climbing above $26,000 brings profit to BTC-related stocks
Bitcoin price is known to have a bullish impact on other altcoins when it rises, but the cryptocurrency is seemingly affecting the stock market too this time. Companies affiliated with digital assets are enjoying gains as BTC, even as the rest of the market remains relatively calm.
S&P 500 sags into $4,460.00 after Apple fails to inspire tech component
S&P 500 takes a step down on flagging technology sector components. Equities on softer footing ahead of key US CPI data due on Wednesday. Despite declines, S&P tech component up nearly 40% for 2023.