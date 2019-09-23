EUR/USD path of least resistance is down as Q3 draws to a close – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD has been losing ground on Friday and kicks off the new week in a limited range as several figures are awaited. Where next for the world's most popular currency pair in the last full week of the third quarter?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that EUR/USD is capped around 1.1029, which is a dense cluster of technical lines including the Simple Moving Average 10-15m, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous 4h-high, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 100-15m, the SMA 100-4h, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 10-4h, the SMA 5-1d, and more.
Further up, another significant cap awaits the currency pair at 1.1074, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month.
The next upside target it 1.1015, which is the meeting point of the BB `d-Upper, the SMA 50-1d, and the Fibonacci 161.6% one-day.
Some support awaits at 1.1017, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, the SMA 5-4h, and the BB 15min-: Lower.
However, more significant support is only at 1.0891, where the PP 1m-S1 and the PP 1w-S3 hit the price.
All in all, the path of least resistance is down.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Tension mounts ahead of EZ PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, marginally higher. Forward-looking PMIs for September are set to rock the euro as concerns about a German recession mount. ECB's Draghi speaks later.
GBP/USD trades below 1.25 as markets await a Brexit breakthrough
GBP/USD is trading below 1.25, little changed. PM Johnson has expressed optimism ahead of meetings with EU leaders in New York. The opposition Labour Party's is trying to iron out its position on Brexit.
USD/JPY: Bulls reasurting themselves amid improved trade sentiment
USD/JPY holds firmer starting out the week, as the optimistic sentiment for trade talks remains on track. However, the further upside remains capped by falling Treasury yields-led broad USD weakness.
Gold stays below 2-week-old resistance-line despite trade/political pessimism
Gold prices fail to portray the recent risk-aversion wave as they remain below near-term resistance-line while taking rounds to $1,513 on early Monday. The geopolitical tension has been the major driving force for markets’ immediate risk sentiment off-late.
US China Trade and the Ever Strengthening Dollar
The US China trade dispute has been the main motif of the global economy for almost two years. The Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the IMF and the World Bank have cited its actual and potential risks numerous times.