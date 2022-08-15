EUR/USD pares intraday losses near 1.0250, Fed Minutes, EU recession in focus

- EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate daily losses amid sluggish session.
- Headlines surrounding Russia bonds, China underpin cautious optimism.
- Fedspeak, Sino-American tussles and the European economic fears seem to challenge.
- Eurozone GDP, FOMC Minutes will be crucial for near-term directions.
EUR/USD licks its wounds as traders brace for the long week during early Monday morning in Europe. Even so, the major currency pair remains down for the second consecutive day while keeping eyes on this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, as well as chatters surrounding the Eurozone recession.
The quote’s latest rebound could be linked to the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreat from its intraday high. The greenback’s gauge recently eased from the daily top on headlines suggesting the resumption of the Russian bonds’ trading on Wall Street. Also favoring the market’s cautious optimism were headlines suggesting improved coronavirus conditions in China's financial hub Shanghai.
However, fears surrounding the Eurozone recession, mainly led by the German energy crisis, challenge the market’s sentiment. On the same line could be the hawkish Fedspeak, despite recently softer inflation data from the US.
On Friday, Richmond Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank President Thomas Barkin said that he wants to raise interest rates further to bring inflation under control. "I'd like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do that I think we are just going to have to move rates into restrictive territory," Barkin told CNBC, per Reuters. His comments rolled out after the firmer US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for August edged higher to 55.1 (flash) from 51.5 in July and the market expectation of 52.5. Further details revealed that the one-year-ahead inflation expectations fell to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while the five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%.
Elsewhere, Klaus Mueller, head of the Bundesnetzagentur (BNA) regulator told the Financial Times (FT) that Germany reached the 75 percent goal two weeks ahead of schedule, as gas saving measures and high prices led to reduced use. The energy regulator, however, also said the next two milestones were “much more ambitious”.
It’s worth noting that the mixed updates surrounding the US-China tussles and the Biden-Xi meeting also keep a tab on the EUR/USD prices amid the sluggish session.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year Treasury yields remain pressured at around 2.83 after posting weekly losses by the end of Friday. Further, S&P 500 Futures print 0.25% intraday losses while Japan’s Nikkei 225 rises 2.65% on a day by the press time. It’s worth noting that Wall Street rallied on Friday.
Looking forward, today’s NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for August, expected 8.5 versus 1.1 prior, may offer immediate directions to the EUR/USD pair traders. However, Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment, the second reading of the Eurozone Q2 GDP and the Fed Minutes will be more important for the pair traders to observe.
Technical analysis
A convergence of the 100-SMA and 200-SMA, as well as an upward sloping trend line from mid-July, constitutes strong support for the EUR/USD pair traders to watch around 1.0210 level.
That said, recovery moves need validation from the monthly peak near 1.0370 to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0253
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.026
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0212
|Daily SMA50
|1.0329
|Daily SMA100
|1.0525
|Daily SMA200
|1.0896
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0328
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0238
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0369
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0159
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0486
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0272
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0293
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0223
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0186
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0313
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0402
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pares intraday losses near 1.0250, Fed Minutes, EU recession in focus
EUR/USD licks its wounds as traders brace for the long week during early Monday morning in Europe. The major currency pair remains down for the second consecutive day while keeping eyes on the this week’s FOMC meeting minutes, as well as chatters surrounding the Eurozone recession.
GBP/USD prints corrective pullback around 1.2150 ahead of key UK statistics, Fed Minutes
GBP/USD resists extending two-day downtrend despite recent inaction. BOE’s Bailey shows readiness for a ‘review’ on UK PM Candidate Truss’ criticism. UK employment, retail sales and inflation data to decorate calendar, Fed Minutes will be eyed too.
Gold closes the week above 50 DMA, what’s next? Premium
Gold price is reversing Friday’s rebound above $1,800, as bears return at the start of the week. Buyers appear to lack follow-through upside momentum, as souring risk sentiment revives the US dollar’s safe-haven appeal.
AVAX price exhaustion could lead to sizeable retracement, but for the better
AVAX price is in a no man’s land and depending on how the altcoin reacts to a few barriers, investors can bet on its direction. But a minor retracement in the short-term seems likely given the current market conditions.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!