EUR/USD pares daily gains, retreats to 1.2030 area amid modest USD recovery

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • EUR/USD lost its traction after climbing to fresh multi-week highs.
  • US Dollar Index posts modest daily gains near 91.20.
  • Wall Street's main indexes suffer heavy losses on Tuesday.

The EUR/USD pair climbed to its highest level since early March at 1.2080 on Tuesday but reversed its direction during the American trading hours. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2030.

DXY capitalizes on safe-haven flows

Earlier in the day, EUR/USD preserved its bullish momentum as the greenback struggled to find demand. With the market mood souring in the second half of the day, the USD started to attract investors as a safe haven and the US Dollar Index (DXY) turned positive on the day.

Reflecting the risk-off market environment, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both lose 0.8%. Meanwhile, the DXY is up 0.15% at 91.22.

There won't be any significant macroeconomic data releases from the euro area on Wednesday and the USD's market valuation is likely to continue to drive EUR/USD's movements ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) policy announcements on Thursday.

Previewing the ECB's April policy meeting, “the ECB’s latest announcement – that purchases under the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) over the next quarter will be conducted at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year – reinforces our view that it will remain highly accommodative for longer," said UOB Group economist Lee Sue Ann.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2026
Today Daily Change -0.0012
Today Daily Change % -0.10
Today daily open 1.2038
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1859
Daily SMA50 1.1962
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.1917
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2048
Previous Daily Low 1.1943
Previous Weekly High 1.1995
Previous Weekly Low 1.1871
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2008
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1983
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1971
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1904
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2115
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2182

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD slips below 1.2050 amid dollar strength

EUR/USD is trading below 1.2050, losing some of its gains as the dollar shrugs off the fresh drop in yields and rises. European regulators said the benefits of J&J's vaccine outweigh the risks.

GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 despite upbeat UK job figures

GBP/USD is extending its falls after retreating from 1.40 as the dollar edges higher. Earlier, the UK reported a drop in the unemployment rate to 4.9%, better than expected. The Claimant Count Change also beat estimates with 10.1K. 

XAU/USD tests key Fibo resistance at $1,775

XAU/USD rebounds after closing in the negative territory on Monday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower on Tuesday. Additional gains are likely if gold manages to clear $1,775 resistance.

Ethereum price on cusp of massive breakout if key level holds

Ethereum price had a significant 23% correction in the past week but holds above a key support level on the 12-hour chart. The digital asset still has robust on-chain metrics supporting it and aims for a rebound.

S&P 500 (SPX) Update: Equity markets take a well deserved breather, crypto stocks slide

Equity markets took a much-needed break from setting record highs on Monday. Tesla suffered a steep 5% fall after reports of a crash with no one at the wheel. Have a Coke and a smile was up 1% as KO smashed earnings estimates.

