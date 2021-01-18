EUR/USD offered below 1.2100 amid risk-off mood, Italian politics, virus updates in focus

- EUR/USD stays heavy near the lowest in six weeks.
- Italian PM Conte faces a confidence vote in lower house.
- Virus numbers rise in the US, Europe.
- Eurogroup meeting, Italian CPI will decorate the calendar amid US off.
EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.2070, down 0.05% intraday, while heading into the European session open on Monday. The major currency pair earlier dropped to the fresh lows since December 09 as the US dollar began the week on a front-foot. However, the absence of major catalysts due to the off in America and cautious sentiment ahead of the key event in Italy probe the traders by press time.
Italian politics is getting interesting as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a confidence vote in the lower house on Monday. Although PM Conte is likely to win today, per Bloomberg, Tuesday’s voting in the Senate can turn him down following the recent shock from former ally Matteo Renzi.
“Conte needs about a dozen more votes in the Senate to restore an outright majority in the 321-strong upper chamber after the defection of Renzi’s group,” said Bloomberg.
Elsewhere, rising coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers push Rome towards stricter activity restrictions starting from Monday, per Health Minister Roberto Speranza. As per the latest official record, 16,000 new infections and 477 deaths could be found due to the deadly virus.
On the other hand, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the total novel coronavirus cases of 23,653,919 as of yesterday versus 23,440,774 in the previous report on January 16. It should be noted that the vaccine producers are claiming to have the ability to tame the virus strains but can’t tame the market fears.
Other than the virus updates and politics, cautious mood ahead of US President-elect Joe Biden’s first day of duty and initially negative signals for taxpayers and Canadian oil companies weigh on the risks.
Against this backdrop, stock futures in the US and Europe remain offered while Asia-Pacific shares stay downbeat. Further, the US dollar index (DXY) rises to a fresh high since December 21 by the time of the press.
Looking forward, Italy’s December month Consumer Price Index (CPI), expected to remain unchanged at -0.1% YoY, will join the political play in Rome and the Eurogroup meeting to entertain EUR/USD traders. Although news from Itay may keep sellers hopeful, chatters between the ECB President Christine Lagarde and fellow bloc members can help Euro to lick its wounds. It’s worth mentioning that the off in America, due to Martin Luther King’s Birthday, will restrict the pair’s moves.
Technical analysis
While stretching Friday’s downside break of 50-day SMA, EUR/USD bears attack 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of an upside from November 2020 to the monthly high, near 1.2070-65. It should, however, be noted that December 02 low near 1.2040 and the 1.2000 threshold will be tough nuts to crack for the sellers. Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 50-day SMA, at 1.2091 now, will have to cross a falling trend line from January 07, currently around 1.2105, to confirm corrective pullback towards the multiple lows marked since late-December around 1.2130.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2073
|Today Daily Change
|-5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.2078
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2213
|Daily SMA50
|1.2081
|Daily SMA100
|1.1929
|Daily SMA200
|1.1611
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2165
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2077
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.211
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2131
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2048
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2018
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.196
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2136
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2195
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD offered below 1.2100 amid risk-off mood, Italian politics, virus updates in focus
EUR/USD stays heavy near the lowest in six weeks. EUR/USD remains depressed around 1.2070, down 0.05% intraday, while heading into the European session open on Monday. Eurogroup meeting, Italian CPI will decorate the calendar amid US off.
GBP/USD remains heavy below 1.3600 ahead of UK’s second phase of covid vaccinations
GBP/USD drops to the fresh low since December 12. GBP/USD stays on the back foot near the intraday low, also the lowest since last Tuesday, while trading around 1.3565, down 0.15% on a day, ahead of Monday’s London session open.
Gold bounces off seven-week low but 200-day SMA probe buyers
Gold takes the bids near $1,832, up 0.29% intraday, during early Monday. The yellow metal refreshed a multi-day low before bouncing off $1,802.80 but the corrective recovery needs to cross 200-day SMA to convince the buyers.
Calm before the stock storm
The cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio (CAPE) is among the most potent academic finance concepts. It estimated long-term equity returns reliably. 150 years of equity market history is plotted in the first chart below.
DXY bulls eye 50-day SMA near fresh monthly high
US dollar index (DXY) stays positive around 90.81 during Monday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge extends the upside break of a descending trend line from December 07 towards a fresh high since December 21.