EUR/USD: Off two-month highs as US yields recover, focus on risk sentiment

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD pulls back from eight-week highs as US yields bounce from record lows. 
  • The US index futures are pointing to risk reset. 
  • Risk-on will likely weigh over the EUR, a safe-haven currency. 

EUR/USD has pulled back from two-month highs, possibly tracking the recovery in the US treasury yields.

The pair is currently trading at 1.1160, having hit high of 1.1214 on Tuesday. That was the highest level since Jan. 2.

Meanwhile, the 10-year US treasury note is trading at 0.986%, representing a seven basis point gain from the record low of 0.916% reached Tuesday. The two-year yield has also recovered to 0.683% from 0.613%. 

Yields had tanked during Tuesday'sNorth American trading hours, sending the US dollar lower across the board in response to the decision by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut rates by 50 basis points.

The emergency rate cut delivered to contain the negative impact of coronavirus on the economy initially had a positive impact on equities. The sentiment, however, turned bearish and the US markets ended the day in the red as investors took the rate cut as a sign of panic. 

Focus on equities

Markets have treated the EUR as a haven currency throughout the recent bout of coronavirus-led risk aversion. This is evident from EUR/USD's near 90-degree surge
from 1.0788 to 1.12 seen in the last eight trading days. 

So, if the risk sentiment improves, the bid tone around the single currency will likely weaken, allowing a notable pullback in EUR/USD. At press time, futures on the S&P 500 are reporting a 1.2% gain. 
 
On the data front, German and Eurozone retail sales and final German and Eurozone PMI readings will be eyed by traders. Across the pond, the US ISM non-manufacturing (Feb) will take the center stage. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1163
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0918
Daily SMA50 1.1033
Daily SMA100 1.1059
Daily SMA200 1.1099
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1214
Previous Daily Low 1.1095
Previous Weekly High 1.1053
Previous Weekly Low 1.0805
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1168
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1113
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1282
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1349

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again

AUD/USD fails to resist above 0.6600 once again

The rebound in AUD/USD remains limited by a recovery in the US Treasury yields and poor Chinese Services PMI.  The Aussie, however, remains well bid near 0.6600, as the bulls derive support from risk reset and upbeat Australian Q4 GDP report.  

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50

USD/JPY: Bounce from 5-month low remains capped by 107.50

USD/JPY bounced up strongly from five-month lows reached in early Asia, possibly tracking the uptick in the Asian equities, although so far, the upside has been capped around 107.50. The US treasury yields have recovered from overnight lows. 

USD/JPY News

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high

USD/CNH Price Analysis: Violates key support, Yuan hits 5.5-week high

USD/CNH breached support at 6.9569 (Feb. 6 low) on Tuesday and is currently trading at 6.9317, the lowest level since Jan. 24. To put it another way, the offshore Yuan (CNH) has hit a 5.5-week high against the greenback.

Read more

Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

Gold: Rejected above $1,650 after biggest single-day gain since June 2016

Gold has pulled back from session highs, confirming a bearish indicator divergence on the hourly chart. The bias will remain bullish as long as prices are holding above $1,630. Gold is currently trading at $1,643 per Oz, having hit a session high of $1,652 in early Asia.  

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures