EUR/USD now shifted its focus to 1.0810 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could attempt a move to the 1.0810 area in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted the ‘rapid and strong pick up in momentum’ yesterday and expected ‘further EUR weakness to 1.0840’. The subsequent decline exceeded our expectation as EUR dropped to an overnight low of 1.0832 before ending the day on a soft note at 1.0840 (-0.29%). The weakness in EUR over the past several days is deep in oversold territory now but is still not showing sign of stabilizing. From here, EUR could weaken further but oversold conditions could ‘limit’ any decline to a probe of the major 1.0810 support. For today, the prospect for a sustained drop below 1.0810 is not high (next major support is at 1.0770). Resistance is 1.0865 but only a move above 1.0890 would indicate the current weakness has stabilized.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “As highlighted, EUR ‘is still weak’ and the ‘focus is at 1.0810’. EUR subsequently registered a ‘lower low’ for nine straight days as it touched 1.0832 before ending the day at 1.0840 (-0.28%). From here, a breach of 1.0810 would not be surprising but in view of the severely oversold conditions, the next support at 1.0770 could be out of reach. All in, EUR is expected to stay on the back foot unless it can move back above 1.0905 (‘strong resistance’ level was at 1.0950 yesterday).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German preliminary Q4 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is looking south, having breached key support at 1.0879 earlier this week. The spot could easily slide below 1.08 if the German preliminary Q4 GDP disappoints, bolstering recession fears. If the data betters estimates, a corrective bounce may be seen, although the technical bias remains bearish.
GBP/USD looks for clear direction sub-1.3100 area
GBP/USD registers modest moves around 1.3050 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The pair surged the previous day after a surprise resignation of FinMin Sajid Javid. The US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index can please the momentum traders.
Forex Today: Cautiously optimistic amid mixed coronavirus news, ahead of key macro data
FX today in Asia was a quiet affair, as most majors traded in a tight range amid broad USD strength and cautious optimism. China’s Hubei province reported a drop in new coronavirus cases while investors continued to fret over the negative economic fallout of the virus outbreak globally.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.