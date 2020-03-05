FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD needs to surpass 1.1190 in the very near-term in order to allow for a move to 1.1200 and beyond.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for EUR to ‘move above the overnight high of 1.1212’ was incorrect EUR dropped to 1.1093 before recovering. Tuesday’s (03 Mar) peak of 1.1212 is viewed as a short-term top and the current movement is likely the early stages of a consolidation phase. In other words, EUR is expected to trade sideways for today, expected to be within a 1.1080/1.1170 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a positive view in EUR since early last week and our latest narrative from Tuesday (03 Mar, spot at 1.1145) was that EUR ‘is likely to take a breather and consolidate for a couple of days before making a move to the late Dec high of 1.1239’. For now, there is no change to our view even though shorter-term momentum is beginning to wane and unless EUR can move and stay above 1.1190 within these 1 to 2 days, the odds for a move to 1.1239 would diminish quickly. Conversely, a break of 1.1050 (no change in ‘strong support’ level) would suggest that the powerful rally has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.1150 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150 after slipping on Wednesday as Italy announced school closure amid the coronavirus crisis. In the US, investors fear California's emergency declaration but cheer special spending.
GBP/USD tops 1.29 amid BOE calm on coronavirus
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.29 as incoming BOE Governor Bailey seems to be in no rush to cut rates. Outgoing Governor Carney speaks later. Further headlines are awaited.
Breaking: OPEC reportedly agrees on 1.5 million bpd output cut, WTI leaps above $47
OPEC ministers have agreed to reduce the oil production by 1.5 million barrels per day, Reuters reported in the last minutes citing a source familiar with talks.
Gold remains confined in a range, around $1640
Gold extended its consolidative price action through the early European session on Thursday and remained confined in a range around the $1640 region. A combination of diverging forces failed to provide any meaningful impetus or assist the commodity to build on this week's positive move.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.