EUR/USD now faces a major hurdle at 1.2010 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group see the upside momentum in the EUR/USD gathering further traction in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has improved slightly but while EUR could advance further, a clear break of the major resistance at 1.1945 is unlikely’. We added, ‘a breach of 1.1875 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased’. EUR subsequently dropped to 1.1877 during early NY hours before blasting higher to 1.1955. Upward momentum is strong and EUR could strengthen further. However, overbought conditions suggest that a sustained rise above 1.1985 is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.2010). Support is at 1.1930 followed by 1.1905.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum has improved slightly but while EUR could advance further, a clear break of the major resistance at 1.1945 is unlikely’. We added, ‘a breach of 1.1875 would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased’. EUR subsequently dropped to 1.1877 during early NY hours before blasting higher to 1.1955. Upward momentum is strong and EUR could strengthen further. However, overbought conditions suggest that a sustained rise above 1.1985 is unlikely (next resistance is at 1.2010). Support is at 1.1930 followed by 1.1905.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-day SMA guards immediate upside
Having refreshed the highest levels since March 18 the previous day, EUR/USD bulls catch a breather around 1.1950 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote seesaws around 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of January–March downside.
GBP/USD: Bulls look to 1.3775 resistance confluence
GBP/USD picks up bids towards one-week-old falling trend line 100-SMA, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable keeps a one-week-old consolidation pattern from the key horizontal support zone comprising lows marked since March 24.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
Gold eases from intraday top but bulls stay hopeful above 200-SMA
Gold takes a U-turn after refreshing intraday high. Although 50% Fibonacci retracement of late February to early March downside clutches the yellow metal, a successful reversal from 200-SMA and MACD divergence in favor of buyers signals the bullion’s further upside.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.