EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro consolidating losses near 34-month lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure near 34-month lows.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0800 support on a daily basis. 
  • A correction up cannot be ruled out.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market remains under selling pressure near 34-month lows. The market is consolidating losses for the third day in a row. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The euro broke below a descending channel while trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The market is consolidating losses in what most analysts consider oversold condition. The trend remains intact for now and a daily break below the 1.0800 figure can attract further selling towards the 1.0747 and 1.0660 levels. However, as the market is overstretched, a correction up cannot be ruled out. Resistance is seen at 1.0840 and more importantly at 1.0882. Further up lies the 1.0927 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 
Resistance: 1.0840, 1.0882, 1.0927
Support: 1.0800, 1.0747, 1.0660
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0807
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.079
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0942
Daily SMA50 1.1055
Daily SMA100 1.1061
Daily SMA200 1.1107
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0821
Previous Daily Low 1.0778
Previous Weekly High 1.0958
Previous Weekly Low 1.0827
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0794
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0805
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0753
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0728
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0815
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.084
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0858

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

