EUR/USD New York Price Forecast: Euro bullish recovery stalling near 2019 low, trades near 1.0860 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is reversing up from 34-month lows while the market is hesitant near the 2019 low.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.0900/1.0920 resistance zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (SMAs) as the spot is recovering from 34-month lows. EUR/USD is also stalling near the 2019 low at the 1.0879 level.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
Euro/Dollar broke below a bear channel in early February and is now reversing up from the 1.0800 figure. The correction up remains intact as the market is challenging the 1.0900 resistance and the 100 SMA. In fact, the bulls will probably try to break the 1.0900/1.0920 resistance zone to target the 1.0970 level on the way up. Support can be found near the 1.0868 and 1.0835 levels, according to the technical Confluences Indicator.  
 
 
Resistance: 1.0900, 1.0920, 1.0985
Support: 1.0868, 1.0835, 1.0800
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0874
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0918
Daily SMA50 1.1039
Daily SMA100 1.1057
Daily SMA200 1.1103
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.089
Previous Daily Low 1.083
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0867
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0853
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0845
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0807
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0784
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0905
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0928
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0965

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

