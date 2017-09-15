EUR/USD neutral, could re-test 1.1820 – UOB

EUR/USD neutral, could re-test 1.1820 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group remain neutral on the pair, allowing a potential test of the 1.1820 area.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “In line with expectation, EUR extended its decline to 1.1845/50 but the down-move was checked by the strong 1.1820 support (low has been 1.1836). The strong rebound from the low however, came as a surprise. The recovery appears incomplete and further EUR strength towards 1.1955 seems likely. The next level at 1.1995 is a major level and is unlikely to be challenged. Support is at 1.1885 followed by 1.1855. The 1.1838 low is likely ‘safe’ for now”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “We just turned neutral yesterday and held the view that EUR is under “immediate downward pressure towards 1.1820”. EUR dipped to a low of 1.1836 before rebounding strongly. Despite the recovery, the undertone is still weak and there is still a good chance that we may see another attempt to move towards 1.1820. However, as highlighted yesterday, a sustained move below the next support at 1.1770 is not expected. On the upside, only a move back above 1.1995 would indicate that the downward pressure has eased”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.