EUR/USD nears 1.2100 on firmer US Treasury yields ahead of German, Eurozone GDP

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD bounces off intraday low, extends Thursday’s pullback from two-month top.
  • US Treasury yields help stretch DXY’s bounce off February low.
  • Risk dwindles amid mixed updates concerning covid, vaccine and China.
  • Odds favoring positive surprise from GDP are higher but a disappointment won’t be taken lightly.

EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.2117, keeping the previous day’s losses, while heading into Friday’s European session. Although the bond bears keep the US dollar firmer, also exerting downside pressure on the currency major pair, cautious sentiment ahead of preliminary Q1 GDP from Germany and Eurozone restrict the quote’s intraday losses.

US 10-year Treasury yields print second consecutive daily gains after Wednesday’s FOMC meeting tried to reject reflation fears, but could not. The bond bears recently seem to cheer hopes of a faster recovery in the US, portrayed by strong Q1 US GDP, as well as hopes of further stimulus from President Joe Biden's government.

However, lack of clarity over the coronavirus (COVID-19) conditions, amid the Indian variant’s presence in France, as well as uneven vaccinations in the West, seem to check the moves.

On the other hand, European policymakers await upside surprises from the initial GDP prints after strong inflation figures from the region’s growth engine Germany and upbeat sentiment figures for the bloc, published on Thursday.

Amid these plays, stock future print mild losses while US 10-year Treasury yields gained one basis point (bp) to 1.647% by the press time.

Given the presence of German and Eurozone GDP on the calendar, EUR/USD traders may divert from the US dollar moves should the data flash positive surprises. In this regard, FXStreet’s Yohay Elam says, “The euro is the currency market's ‘comeback kid’ – brushing off concerns about a slow immunization effort. Moreover, with the US Federal Reserve extending its bond-buying scheme for longer, the euro benefits from dollar weakness and the broad risk-on sentiment. Therefore, it would only take a minor beat of expectations to jolt EUR/USD higher.”

Read: German GDP Forecast: Is it really so bad? Low expectations open the door to EUR/USD gains

In a case of disappointment, matching the downbeat market consensus, EUR/USD traders may wait for second-tier US figures for clearer direction.

Technical analysis

Thursday’s bearish spinning top on the daily chart suggests a continuation of the pullback moves. However, bulls can stay hopeful until the quote stays above the 13-day-old support line, around 1.2090 by the press time.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2118
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.03%
Today daily open 1.2122
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1979
Daily SMA50 1.1957
Daily SMA100 1.2056
Daily SMA200 1.1941
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.215
Previous Daily Low 1.2102
Previous Weekly High 1.21
Previous Weekly Low 1.1943
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.212
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2132
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2051
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2172
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2195

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Take advantage of market volatility with our daily Forex, Crypto and Indices Trade Ideas!

Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears

EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears

EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds near 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: On the way to 1.3970-80 key hurdle

GBP/USD: On the way to 1.3970-80 key hurdle

GBP/USD strays mildly bid inside a bullish chart formation. Upper line of the short-term rising channel, two-week-old horizontal area guard short-term upside. Confluence of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from April 12 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers. Strong RSI, ability to stay past key SMA keep buyers hopeful.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears

EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears

EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds near 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.

EUR/USD News

Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear

Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear

Dogecoin price responded emphatically yesterday to three consecutive inside days by locking in an 18% gain after being up over 30% at one point. DOGE activist versus skeptic dynamic awards speculators with rough boundaries.

Read more

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

Can the Fed keep US rates in check?

The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures