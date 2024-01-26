EUR/USD maintains its position near 1.0850 post recent losses, focus shifts to US PCE

US Treasury Secretary Janet Louise Yellen has expressed that the strong Q4 GDP data is a result of vigorous and healthy spending, coupled with improvements in productivity. She emphasizes that the GDP report does not indicate any threats to the potential of a 'soft landing' scenario for the US economy. Furthermore, on Friday, the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data is expected to provide insights into the monthly changes in both Personal Spending and Personal Income, influencing market sentiment further.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) could seek to build on recent gains, fueled by the stronger-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures. The Q4 GDP report printed a reading of 3.3%, surpassing the previous figure of 4.9% and exceeding the market consensus of 2.0%.

The European Central Bank (ECB) maintained its interest rates for a third consecutive meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated the possibility of a rate cut in the summer in the monetary policy statement. Market participants anticipate a first 50 basis point cut from the ECB by June. Rate swaps are currently pricing in a total of 140 basis points in rate cuts from the ECB by the end of 2024.

EUR/USD holds its position near 1.0850 during the Asian hours on Friday following a backslide in the previous session, which could be attributed to the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision . Additionally, the better-than-expected US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data helped the US Dollar (USD) to mark profits on Thursday, which in turn, acts as a headwind for the EUR/USD pair .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.