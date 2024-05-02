- EUR/USD falls below 1.0700 as firm ECB rate cut prospects for June counters the Fed’s less-hawkish guidance.
- The ECB is expected to pivot to interest rate cuts in June as Eurozone inflation is on course to the 2% path.
- Fed Powell remains hopeful of rate cuts later this year.
EUR/USD falls after a breakdown below the round-level support of 1.0700 in Thursday’s early American session. The upside in the major currency pair remains restricted around 1.0736 this week as the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to start lowering its key borrowing rates from the June meeting. The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) slightly less-hawkish guidance on interest rates fails to keep supporting the downside.
April’s preliminary inflation readings for the Eurozone showed that annual headline inflation grew steadily by 2.4%. In the same period, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI), which excludes volatile food and energy prices, decelerated to 2.7% from 2.9% in March. Although investors forecasted a sharper decline to 2.6%, the data signalled that Eurozone inflation is on course to return to the desired rate of 2%. Therefore, ECB policymakers remain committed to reducing its Main Refinancing Operations Rate from June.
Meanwhile, ECB policymakers are divided about whether the central bank should extend the rate-cut cycle to policy meetings beyond June. Currently, financial markets speculate that the ECB will cut interest rates three times this year.
On the other side of the Atlantic, the US Dollar is under pressure as the Fed remains optimistic about approaching quantitative easing this year despite acknowledging that progress in reducing inflation to 2% has stalled.
Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD falls sharply as US Dollar strives for firm footing
- EUR/USD dips below the crucial support of 1.0700 as the US Dollar attempts to recover losses generated by Fed’s guidance on interest rates that turned out less hawkish than feared.
- Fed’s decision to hold interest rates steady in the range of 5.25%-5.50% for the sixth time in a row was no surprise for investors but its commentary showed that it is eager to shift to a neutral stance from a hawkish one. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in his press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting that he still sees interest rates lower this year even though stalling progress in the disinflation process has hit his confidence.
- A sharp decline in the scale of balance sheet tapering was another indication of the central bank’s intention to pivot to quantitative easing gradually. The Fed said that starting on June 1, it will reduce the cap on Treasury securities it allows to mature and not be replaced to $25 billion from its current cap of up to $60 billion per month, Reuters reported.
- This announcement and wording put significant pressure on the US Dollar. The volatility in the US Dollar is expected to remain high as investors await the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and the ISM Services PMI data for April, which will be published on Friday. The US NFP is estimated to have grown by 243K, lower than the 303K job additions registered in March. The ISM agency is expected to show a rise in the Services PMI to 52.0 from 51.4 in March.
- Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the US Dollar’s value against six major currencies, rebounds near 105.70 after the release of the steady weekly Initial Jobless Claims and weak Q1 United Labor Costs data. Individuals claiming jobless benefits for the first time for the week ending April 26
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD struggles to sustain above 1.0700
EUR/USD trades inside Wednesday’s trading range. The upside in the major currency pair is capped near 1.0735 as the ECB is expected to start lowering interest rates sooner than the Fed. The near-term outlook of the shared currency pair is uncertain as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0720 continues to be a major barrier for Euro bulls.
On a daily time frame, EUR/USD exhibits a sharp volatility contraction as it forms a Symmetrical Triangle pattern. The upward-sloping border of the triangle pattern is plotted from October 3 low at 1.0448 and the downward-sloping border is placed from December 28 high around 1.1140.
The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the 40.00 to 60.00 range, suggesting indecisiveness among market participants.
ECB FAQs
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy for the region. The ECB primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means keeping inflation at around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is by raising or lowering interest rates. Relatively high interest rates will usually result in a stronger Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
In extreme situations, the European Central Bank can enact a policy tool called Quantitative Easing. QE is the process by which the ECB prints Euros and uses them to buy assets – usually government or corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Euro. QE is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the objective of price stability. The ECB used it during the Great Financial Crisis in 2009-11, in 2015 when inflation remained stubbornly low, as well as during the covid pandemic.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE. It is undertaken after QE when an economic recovery is underway and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the European Central Bank (ECB) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to provide them with liquidity, in QT the ECB stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive (or bullish) for the Euro.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains the constructive outlook above the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced strongly for the second session in a row, this time extending the recovery to the upper 0.6500s and shifting its focus to the weekly highs in the 0.6580-0.6585 band, an area coincident with the 100-day SMA.
EUR/USD keeps the bullish performance above 1.0700
The continuation of the sell-off in the Greenback in the wake of the FOMC gathering helped EUR/USD extend its bounce off Wednesday’s lows near 1.0650, advancing past the 1.0700 hurdle ahead of the crucial release of US NFP on Friday.
Gold stuck around $2,300 as market players lack directional conviction
Gold extended its daily slide and dropped below $2,290 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield erased its daily losses after US data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower ahead of Friday's US jobs data.
Bitcoin price rises 5% as BlackRock anticipates a new wave of capital inflows into BTC ETFs from investors
Bitcoin (BTC) price slid to the depths of $56,552 on Wednesday as the cryptocurrency market tried to front run the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. The flash crash saw millions in positions get liquidated.
FOMC in the rear-view mirror – NFP eyed
The update from May’s FOMC rate announcement proved more dovish than expected, which naturally weighed on the US dollar (sending the DXY to lows of 105.44) and US yields, as well as, initially at least, underpinning major US equity indices.