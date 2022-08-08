- EUR/USD regains marginal upside traction around 1.0200.
- EMU Sentix index improves a tad for the current month.
- Next risk event in the pair will be the release of the US CPI.
The single currency manages to regain some traction in an uneventful start of the week, lifting EUR/USD briefly above the 1.0200 mark although losing momentum afterwards.
EUR/USD remains stuck within the 1.0100-1.0300 range
EUR/USD advances tepidly on Monday and stays close to the 1.0200 neighbourhood, as investors appear prudent ahead of the publication of key US inflation figures later in the week.
In addition, the upside bias in the dollar seems to have fizzled out following Friday’s strong advance after the stellar results from the US jobs report. It is worth recalling that Friday’s sharp climb in the buck came in response to further pricing in by market participants of a large rate hike at the FOMC event in September.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 75 bps rate hike next month is now at nearly 68%.
On the latter, Fed’s M.Bowman (permanent voter, hawk) suggested over the weekend that 75 bps rate hikes are possible until inflation runs out of steam. She said she finds few, if any, signs that the move higher in consumer prices has reached a top, while she also sees the possibility that the Fed’s hiking cycle could slow or halt the job growth.
In the domestic calendar, EMU’s Investor Confidence tracked by the Sentix Index “improved” a little to -25.2 in August.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD so far keeps the 1.0100-1.0300 range unchanged against the backdrop alternating risk appetite trends.
Price action around the European currency, in the meantime, is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
On the negatives for the single currency emerges the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges and the incipient slowdown in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Sentix Index (Monday) – Germany Final Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – EMU Industrial Production (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.02% at 1.0182 and faces the next up barrier at 1.0293 (monthly high August 2) seconded by 1.0394 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0615 (weekly high June 27). On the flip side, a break below 1.0096 (weekly low July 26) would target 1.0000 (psychological level) en route to 0.9952 (2022 low July 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
