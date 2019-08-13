EUR/USD looks to close below 1.12 as USD preserves strength

- Hopes of progress in US-China trade talks boost dollar.
- Annual core CPI in US comes in slightly higher than market expectation.
- Economic confidence both in Germany and eurozone deteriorates in August.
Despite the disappointing macroeconomic data releases from the euro area earlier in the day, the EUR/USD pair held above the 1.12 mark but came under strong bearish pressure in the second half of the day as the Greenback capitalized on the latest developments surrounding the US-China trade dispute. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.1175, losing 0.33% on a daily basis.
The closely-watched ZEW Economic Sentiment Index in Germany slumped -44.1 in August to miss the market expectation of -21.7 by a wide margin. Similarly, the same reading for the eurozone plummeted to -43.6 from -20.3 in July. Commenting on the data, “The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment points to a significant deterioration in the outlook for the German economy.," noted ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.
"The most recent escalation in the trade dispute between the US and China, the risk of competitive devaluations, and the increased likelihood of a no-deal Brexit place additional pressure on the already weak economic growth. This will most likely put a further strain on the development of German exports and industrial production.”
USD gains traction on trade optimism
Although the broad-based USD weakness didn't allow the ZEW data to pull the pair lower, the US Trade Representative's office announced the Trump administration's decision to delay additional tariffs on some Chinese imports until December 15 helped the Greenback find demand and weighed on the pair.
The improved market sentiment on renewed trade optimism caused the US 10-year Treasury bond yield to rise sharply and supported the USD's recovery. Moreover, the probability of the Federal Reserve making an aggressive 50 basis points rate cut in September weakened to provide an additional boost to the currency. The US Dollar Index erased all of yesterday's gains and rose to a six-day high of 97.80.
Meanwhile, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today showed that annual inflation, as measured by the core Consumer Price Index, rose to 2.2% in July and came in higher than the market expectation of 2.1%.
Tomorrow, economic growth figures from both Germany and the euro area will be watched closely by market participants. The real Gross Domestic Product in Germany is expected to contract by 0.1% in the second quarter and the shared currency is likely to meet a fresh selling wave if the data disappoint.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1176
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0040
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|1.1216
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1174
|Daily SMA50
|1.1239
|Daily SMA100
|1.1225
|Daily SMA200
|1.1296
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1232
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1162
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1251
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1104
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1205
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1189
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1244
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1272
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1314
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs
EUR/USD is falling below 1.1200 after the US has announced that it will delay some of the planned tariffs on China. Earlier, US inflation beat expectations and German ZEW disappointed.
GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.
USD/JPY finds resistance at 107, still up more than 1% near mid-106s
Market sentiment improves on US-China trade headlines. Riot police reportedly pushing back protestors at Hong Kong airport. 10-year US Treasury bond yield adds more than 2% on Tuesday.
Gold plummets below $1,500 on renewed trade optimism
The XAU/USD pair, which capitalized on the risk-off flows and rose to its highest level in more than six years at $1,535, earlier today, came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and slumped below the critical $1,500.
Cryptocurrencies take a hit as USD bounces back following USTR news
The likes of BTC, ETH and XRP have all fallen in tandem after news of a tariff delay on China was announced. The chart below shows a 4-hour chart of ETH/USD falling 1.49% from 208.35 to 205.94 after the measures were announced.