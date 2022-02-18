EUR/USD looks to 1.1400 on diplomatic talks over Ukraine

- EUR/USD looks to break higher from 1.1357-1.1371 on the Blinkin-Lavrov meeting next week.
- The DXY is likely to auction lower as risk sentiment in the market improves.
- Easing fears over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine underpin Treasury yields.
The EUR/USD pair extends the bounce from Thursday's low of 1.1322, as investors cheer the meeting between US Secretary Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. The former has accepted the invitation for meeting late next week, with a stipulation that there is no further Russian invasion of Ukraine, said US State Department.
The positive developments over the Russia-Ukraine tussle have supported the Asian markets, S&P500 futures and risk-sensitive currencies but EUR/USD is gathering strange to break out from a range of 1.1357-1.1371.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has failed to surpass 96.00 several times from Thursday, which is indicating that the DXY may auction lower, backed by fading risk-off trades and liquidity channelization towards risk-sensitive currencies.
The 10-year US Treasury yields have turned positive around 0.6% from Thursday’s close and are indicating that the market sentiment is turning favorable.
It is highly likely that investors will accommodate their positions on the basis of geopolitical headlines but investors will also keep Friday’s Consumer Confidence data by the European Commission under the radar. Adding to that, the speech from European Central Bank (ECB) Frank Elderson on Friday will also provide some insights about the stance of the ECB that it will dictate in its March’s monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting. Meanwhile, a slew of Fedspeak will also hog the limelight.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1368
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.136
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1332
|Daily SMA50
|1.133
|Daily SMA100
|1.1402
|Daily SMA200
|1.1646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1386
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1323
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1362
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1327
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1294
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1264
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1419
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1452
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
