EUR/USD looks offered below 1.1900 ahead of Lagarde

- EUR/USD loses further momentum below 1.1900/
- German flash CPI came in at 0.4% MoM, 2.3% YoY in June.
- CB’s Consumer Confidence comes up next in the calendar.
The sentiment around the European currency remains depressed and EUR/USD sinks further into the negative ground, reaching at the same time new multi-day lows in the 1.1880/75 band.
EUR/USD focused on Lagarde, further US data
EUR/USD accelerates the downside after breaking below 1.1900 the figure, as fresh oxygen revives the buying interest around the greenback.
No news from the bond markets, where US yields remain apathetic around 1.50%, while the German 10-year Bund shows some signs of life in the -0.16%.
Earlier in the euro calendar, advanced inflation figures in Germany now show the CPI rising 0.5% inter-month in June and 2.3% over the last twelve months. Later, investors are expected to follow Chairwoman Lagarde, as she speaks in Brussels.
Across the pond, the FHFA’s House Price Index rose 15.7% YoY in April and the S&P/Case-Shiller Index rose 14.9% YoY in the same period. Later in the US data space, the Conference Board will publish its Consumer Confidence gauge for the current month.
What to look for around EUR
Sellers seem to have regained the upper hand and drag EUR/USD back to the vicinity of the 1.1900 key support. In the meantime, price action in spot is expected to monitor the dollar dynamics, particularly following the latest FOMC gathering, prospects of higher inflation and potential tapering before anticipated. Further out, support for the European currency comes in the form of auspicious results from fundamentals in the bloc coupled with higher morale, prospects of a strong rebound in the economic activity and the investors’ appetite for riskier assets.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB’s Lagarde (Tuesday) – German labour market report, flash EMU CPI (Wednesday) – German Retail Sales, Final Manufacturing PMIs in the euro area, EMU Unemployment Rate, ECB’s Lagarde.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.26% at 1.1891 and a break below 1.1847 (monthly low Jun.18) would target 1.1835 (low Mar.9) and route to 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31). On the other hand, the next resistance emerges at 1.1994 (200-day SMA) followed by 1.2026 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.2064 (38.2% Fibo retracement of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
